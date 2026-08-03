I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE to Open at Warehouse Studio Theatre
Caroline Magee and Adam Peal star in Samantha Hurley's Y2K-set comedy, directed by Jessica Zingher.
I'M GONNA MARRY YOU Tobey Maguire, a dark comedy, is set to run at The Warehouse Studio Theatre September 25th to October 11th.
About the Show:
It's 2004, and lonely 14-year-old Shelby Hinkley has kidnapped Tobey Maguire, at the height of his Spiderman career, to force him into marrying her. However, you can't just kidnap the most famous person in the world without consequences. Samantha Hurley's laugh-out-loud dark comedy, steeped in Y2K nostalgia, explodes our para-social relationships ,the obsessions that detonate them, and how we use online culture to escape very real world problems. Audiences teenage+ recommended.
The cast features Caroline Magee as Shelby Hinkley and Adam Peal as Tobey Maguire. The show is directed by Jessica Zingher.
Tickets for I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire are available now through The Warehouse Studio Theatre website at www.zingherproductions.org. All shows are $25 for general admission and $20 for students and seniors. Parking is free and the house opens 30 minutes before showtime.
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