SINGALONG BROADWAY to Bring Showtunes to Tanger Center

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Singalong Broadway will come to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on October 15. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 7 at 10 a.m.

SINGALONG BROADWAY is a high-octane love letter to Broadway musicals that will have audiences singing along to Broadway's greatest tracks at an all-out Broadway themed party.

For every musical novice to the Broadway expert - all ages and any musical experience will enjoy this full-blown, high-energy Broadway party where you are the star. Join us and prepare to sing your heart out to iconic showstoppers from all of your favorite Broadway musicals!

The entire night will be interspersed with Medleys, Solos, Broadway themed games, Comedy and lots of audience participation.

This isn't just a singalong—it's a Broadway takeover! Belt out songs like Defying Gravity, Seasons of Love, One Day More and You Can'tStop the Beat with a theater full of fans just like you. This evening will, of course, be a fun interactive singalong, but it will also allow for a group of people to come together and rejoice in our love of all things Broadway.

Singalong Broadway is a show for people to outwardly and unapologetically love musicals, belt out their favorite tunes and most importantly, be themselves. So, grab your friends, dress up as your favorite Broadway characters, and get ready for an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and maybe even some surprises.

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