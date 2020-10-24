Old Courthouse Theatre Presents Livestreamed Production of CLUE: ON STAGE

Performances run October 23-25, 2020.

Through Broadway on Demand, you can watch CLUE: On Stage, performed at Old Courthouse Theatre.

To purchase a LIVE STREAM ticket click the following link: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/channels/details/old-courthouse-theatre.

1. Select the viewing option that works for your schedule/availability.

2. Click Pre-Order Now

3. Either Sign Up for an account if you are new to Broadway on Demand, or log in if you already have an account set up.

4. Enter your payment method or a Promo Code (if you have one).

5. A countdown will start leading up to the show starting.

6. Be ready to view at your selected time and Login using the link above.

7. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.



Streaming options are available on the following platforms: Apple Store & Google Play (Android) devices (phones/tablets), Computers through the website link, AppleTV, and Roku. Airplay and Chromecast feature supported.

If you are using an app or streaming platform, select ShowShare, and under Live Productions select Clue: On Stage | Old Courthouse Theatre. Our graphic from the show will be visible. You can then login and sync the accounts.



With Broadway on Demand, your code is specific to the date you choose to watch the performance. So, if you purchase a LIVE STREAM pass to view it on Friday, 10/23/2020 at 8:00 pm, your code will only give you access to that viewing, at that time. Just like in live theatre, once the show has started, there is not a way to restart it.

