National Dance Day GSO is Mostly Virtual This Year

On September 19, 2020, a series of pre-recorded videos of dancers in various locations around Center City and LeBauer Parks will be released to the public.

National Dance Day GSO is the local community's celebration of the national holiday established by American Dance Movement co-founder, Nigel Lythgoe, and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton. The event in Greensboro was started through a collaboration between Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. and ClubFitness Greensboro CEO, Maria Gonzalez, in 2017, and this year marks the local celebration's fourth year.

In 2019, National Dance Day GSO brought over 3,000 people to LeBauer Park to participate directly in creative movement experiences in a variety of cultural and stylized genres from 12 North Carolina dance groups.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's National Dance Day celebration is going virtual. On September 19, 2020, a series of pre-recorded videos of dancers in various locations around Center City and LeBauer Parks will be released to the public right here on the blog, on our YouTube channel, and on our social media pages! Once posted, all videos will be available on all platforms permanently, so even if you can't tune in on the 19th, you can still celebrate.

In addition to this video series, Greensboro Downtown Parks, in partnership with Dance Project, Inc., will be bringing a temporary art installation to LeBauer Park in conjunction with the National Dance Day event. With more details to come soon, the public artwork will feature an interactive element for members of the community to safely enjoy in the park space on their own time in the weeks following the September 19 celebration. The international flags suspended above LeBauer's Great Lawn - a hallmark of this cultural celebration - will also go up on National Dance Day to be enjoyed by the public for a time following the event date.

