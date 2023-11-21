Mountain Theatre Company Unveils 2024 MainStage Season Featuring GREASE, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN & More

Mountain Theatre Company has announced its 2024 Mainstage Season. In what will mark the theatre company's 86th season, an exciting lineup of shows has been released which is certain to have something for everyone.

The Mainstage Season will kick off May 31 with Grease as the first production of the summer. One of the most beloved musicals of all time hits the Mountain Theatre Company stage in this high-octane production featuring hit songs, including: "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," "You're the One That I Want," and "Hopelessly Devoted To You." Join Rydell High's senior class of 1959 as they take audiences back to a time when drive-in movies, sock-hops, and tough talkin' Pink Ladies defined a generation. Grease will run May 31 - June 22, 2024.

Next up is Catch Me If You Can, running July 19 - August 10, 2024. Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying musical comedy which was nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical. It was created by a Tony Award-winning "dream team," with a book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). The plot follows Frank Abagnale, Jr., a precocious teenager seeking fame and fortune, who runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination, and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer over several years - living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, however, Frank is pursued across the globe in an unbelievable true story. Catch Me If You Can is a big and bright spectacle with high-energy dance numbers and a riveting story.

In the fall, Mountain Theatre Company will bring a new musical to their stage. The Burnt Part Boys will run from October 11 - 26, 2024. In this touching story follows a touching journey as siblings from a mining town learn the power of self-reliance. The story is centered in the Appalachian Mountains. Locally known as "The Burnt Part," the Pickaway Coal Company's South Mountain closed down after an accident in 1952 that resulted in the death of four miners. Ten years later, Jake Twitchell is an employee of that same company, doing the same job that took his own father's life. Much to the dismay of his movie-buff younger brother, Pete, the Pickaway Coal Company is going to begin re-mining The Burnt Part and send down the next generation of young men. Inspired by his silver screen heroes, Pete sets out for The Burnt Part with his best friend, a pack full of dynamite, and plans to blow up the mine in hopes of protecting his older brother. This new musical is a dangerous and heartwarming adventure following the journey to discover the importance of the choices we make to protect our family.

December will bring the return of a Highlands tradition, Home for the Holidays, running December 6 - 21, 2024. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Mountain Theatre Company at their annual holiday spectacular! Fun for all ages, this festive musical revue always promises dazzling costumes, high energy choreography, and is sure to fill audiences with plenty of good, old-fashioned holiday cheer!

The 2024 Season will be Mountain Theatre Company's second season as the resident professional theatre company at the Highlands Performing Arts Center.

"The record-breaking audience attendance in our 2023 season has allowed us to prepare for our most ambitious lineup of shows to date in the coming year," said Executive Artistic Director Scott Daniel, who will be entering his fourth season with Mountain Theatre Company. "We are thrilled to continue to expand our audience as more and more people discover the Broadway caliber entertainment that Mountain Theatre Company delivers show after show. I feel certain 2024 will be another year of historic milestones as we launch our largest season yet. Highlands often feels like an oasis and escape from the outside world. This season speaks directly to that theme as we follow characters who are escaping from their past or towards their futures. Escape with us next season into a refuge of pure entertainment!"

Ticket sales open for Mountain Theatre Company's Mainstage Season in January. For a complete lineup of productions, show descriptions, and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

About Mountain Theatre Company:

Mountain Theatre Company is the resident professional theatre company at the Highlands Performing Arts Center, located in Highlands, NC. 2024 will mark their 86th season. Formed initially at The Highlands Playhouse as The Highlands Little Theatre in 1938, Mountain Theatre Company has changed its name multiple times throughout the years, but has consistently provided live entertainment in Highlands, NC. Mountain Theatre Company is the only professional theatre company in a 50-mile radius of Highlands, NC and is considered a cultural gem of Western North Carolina. Mountain Theatre Company rebranded in 2022 under the executive artistic direction of Scott Daniel. Along with the new name, Mountain Theatre Company shifted its producing model in 2022 from a summer stock theatre to a regional theatre. The theatre company now produces theatre throughout the year. Mountain Theatre Company has a growing annual audience and is a significant contributor to the local economy and the arts in Western North Carolina.