Mountain Theatre Company Announces Cast of HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: SOUNDS OF THE SEASON

Mountain Theatre Company will present their Holiday spectacular in their 86th season with The Home for the Holidays: Sounds of the Season playing at the Highlands Performing Arts Center December 6th - 22nd.

Directed by Scott Daniel (MTC's Executive Director) and Vocal Direction by Lori Nielsen (MTC's Resident Vocal Director), with choreography by Erin Leigh Knowles (MTC's Catch Me If You Can and Rock of Ages). MTC will open the finale production their "Season of Escape" on December 6th at 7:30pm, following the heartbreaking decision to cancel their fall offering The Burnt Part Boys due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Some familiar faces return to the MTC stage after last appearing in the record-breaking summer hits Grease and Catch Me If You Can including Robert Rice (The Sound of Music, Global Tour) and Jillian Worthing (SIX: The Musical, Norwegian Cruise Line). Spencer Bethers, who was slated to play Jake in MTC's The Burnt Part Boys before postponement, will be making his awaited Highlands debut this holiday season. Rounding out the triple-threat cast includes Kyla Bolling, Bethany McDonald (Pretty Woman, National Tour), Ellen Sisley, Terrance McQueen and Will Shafer.

Mountain Theatre Company's timeless tradition returns to Highlands, NC with a magical Holiday Spectacular for the whole family! Get ready to be enchanted with an ALL-NEW, 90 minute holiday extravaganza that will captivate your heart and leave you sparkling with joy. Home for the Holidays: Sounds of the Season features an all-star cast from across the nation singing festive favorites and original holiday arrangements, plus dazzling costumes and theatrical magic that will leave the entire family in amazement.

The production and creative team include many veterans of MTC with Sound Design by Bo Garrard, Lighting Design by Hannah Wien, Production Stage Management by Mo Symka, Assistant Production Stage Management by Sarah McQuiggan, Production Electrician by Hannah Bolstad and Wardrobe Supervision by Eric Montesa (Singin' in the Rain, National Tour).

Tickets are available online at www.mountaintheatre.com. Students under the age of 18; who are residents of Macon, Jackson, Transylvania, or Rabun Counties receive free Green Level tickets reserved in advance to any of MTC's productions through our mission of #Theatre4All. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday at 3pm, and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $58 -$70.

