Mountain Theatre Company Announces Cast for Fall Production of THE BURNT PART BOYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mountain Theatre Company is gearing up to present The Burnt Part Boys at the Highlands Performing Arts Center October 11 - 26, 2024.

This critically acclaimed musical is directed by MTC's Executive Artistic Director, Scott Daniel with Music Direction by Bo Garrard (MTC's Director of Production) and Vocal Direction by Lori Nielsen (MTC's resident Vocal Director). Mountain Theatre Company is ecstatic to open the third show of their 86th season on Friday, October 11 following a record-breaking summer season with Grease and Catch Me If You Can.

Mountain Theatre Company audiences will recognize familiar faces on their stage this Fall with the return of MTC: Rock of Ages standout Alex Pletikapich, starring as Pete Twitchell. William Green also returns to Highlands after a successful run as Frank Abagnale Sr. in MTC's Catch Me if You Can this Summer. Broadway's Patrick Ryan Sullivan (Broadway: 42 ND Street, Beauty & The Beast, Titanic) will make his Mountain Theatre Company debut as Pete's Dad and others.

This stellar production will also feature Spencer Bethers as Pete's older brother Jake, Michael Robert Krebs as Chet, William Field as Dusty, Katie Berger Wood as the scrappy Frances with Matt Frye and James Arthel Reilly joining Green and Sullivan as Miners/Fathers.

Following its world premiere in 2010, The Burnt Part Boys became one of the most imaginative and heartfelt original musicals in recent memory. Set in an Appalachian mining town that was the scene of a tragic disaster many years before, Pete is fighting to claim his past. His older brother Jake is hoping to forge a future. With their friends, they each embark on a life-altering journey to the mine that took their father's life. By turns magical, inspiring, raucous, and playful, The Burnt Part Boys is an empowering and thrilling theatrical experience for all ages.

The story is set to a driving and haunting mid-century bluegrass-inspired score. MTC is grateful to feature national and local talent in our orchestra with Matt Stern on the piano, Nico Remy on the drums, Olivia Massey on the viola, Jackson Hopper on the upright bass and featuring Master Fiddler Meade Richter. The Burnt Part Boys features a book by Mariana Elder with music by Chris Miller and lyrics by Nathan Tysen.

The creative team includes Set Design by Jeff Weber of Weber Scenic (MTC's Catch Me If You Can), Sound Design by Bo Garrard, Lighting Design by Mike Wood, and Costume Design by Beck Jones (RuPaul's Drag Race).

Students under the age of 18 who are residents of Macon, Jackson, Transylvania, or Rabun

Counties receive free Green Level tickets reserved in advance to any of MTC's productions in our mission for #Theatre4All. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday at 3pm, Thursday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $58 - $70.

The Burnt Part Boys is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Comments