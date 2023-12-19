Matthews Playhouse Of The Performing Arts Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, January 19-28

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has announced the upcoming production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," running January 19-28, 2024 at the Fullwood Theatre in downtown Matthews, North Carolina. The award-winning Broadway hit features a local cast of multi-talented performers, led by Lindsey Schroeder in the iconic role of Carole King.

A captivating journey through the life and career of the legendary singer-songwriter Carole King, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" has become a Broadway sensation, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades. Now, Matthews Playhouse is set to bring this remarkable story to the local stage, promising audiences an unforgettable experience filled with music, heart, and nostalgia. With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, the production features iconic songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. Audiences are sure to be delighted as timeless hits come to life, including classics like "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, "Beautiful."

"We are beyond excited to be among the first theatre companies in the Charlotte area to produce 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical'," says Sarah Baumgardner, Executive Director of Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts. "This production is a celebration of Carole King's extraordinary career, and we are fortunate to have this incredibly talented cast made up entirely of local performers. Audiences can expect a truly enchanting and memorable experience."

The production is directed by Billy Ensley, who brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the Charlotte theatre scene. The creative team also includes Lisa Blanton as choreographer and Ellen Robinson as the musical director, ensuring a visually stunning and musically captivating performance.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this stellar portrayal of Carole King and experience the magic of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" at Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts from January 19 to 28, 2024.

*The 7:30 p.m. performance on Wednesday, January 24th will be a Pay-What-You-Can performance benefiting the Levine Senior Center. Seating is general admission and there will be no advanced reservations.

The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a non-profit theatre company based in Matthews, North Carolina. We strive to make the performing arts accessible to any local child, teen, and adult regardless of their experience, background, physical ability or circumstance. For nearly 30 years, Matthews Playhouse has worked to achieve this through robust educational programming, community outreach, scholarship opportunities and thought-provoking productions created to entertain and inspire local audiences. We currently offer a 5-show Mainstage season, School of Theatre Classes, Student Productions and Seasonal Camps designed to engage the diverse community that we serve.

