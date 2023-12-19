Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

Matthews Playhouse Of The Performing Arts Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, January 19-28

award-winning musical based on the remarkable true story of king's rise to stardom promises to be a highlight of the cultural calendar

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Flat Rock Playhouse Reveals 2024 Season, Including JERSEY BOYS, CABARET, JESUS CHRIST SUPE Photo 1 Flat Rock Playhouse Reveals 2024 Season, Including JERSEY BOYS, CABARET, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and More!
BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Little Theater of Gasto Photo 2 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Little Theater of Gastonia & More Lead!
BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards December 5th Standings; BYE BYE BIRDIE Leads Best Musical! Photo 3 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards December 5th Standings; BYE BYE BIRDIE Leads Best Musical!
Flat Rock Playhouse Awarded 2023 North Carolina Theatre Conference George A. Parides Profe Photo 4 Flat Rock Playhouse Awarded 2023 North Carolina Theatre Conference George A. Parides Professional Theatre Award

Matthews Playhouse Of The Performing Arts Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, January 19-28

Matthews Playhouse Of The Performing Arts Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, January 19-28

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has announced the upcoming production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," running January 19-28, 2024 at the Fullwood Theatre in downtown Matthews, North Carolina. The award-winning Broadway hit features a local cast of multi-talented performers, led by Lindsey Schroeder in the iconic role of Carole King.

A captivating journey through the life and career of the legendary singer-songwriter Carole King, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" has become a Broadway sensation, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades. Now, Matthews Playhouse is set to bring this remarkable story to the local stage, promising audiences an unforgettable experience filled with music, heart, and nostalgia. With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, the production features iconic songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. Audiences are sure to be delighted as timeless hits come to life, including classics like "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, "Beautiful."

"We are beyond excited to be among the first theatre companies in the Charlotte area to produce 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical'," says Sarah Baumgardner, Executive Director of Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts. "This production is a celebration of Carole King's extraordinary career, and we are fortunate to have this incredibly talented cast made up entirely of local performers. Audiences can expect a truly enchanting and memorable experience."

The production is directed by Billy Ensley, who brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the Charlotte theatre scene. The creative team also includes Lisa Blanton as choreographer and Ellen Robinson as the musical director, ensuring a visually stunning and musically captivating performance.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this stellar portrayal of Carole King and experience the magic of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" at Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts from January 19 to 28, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here.

*The 7:30 p.m. performance on Wednesday, January 24th will be a Pay-What-You-Can performance benefiting the Levine Senior Center. Seating is general admission and there will be no advanced reservations.

The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a non-profit theatre company based in Matthews, North Carolina. We strive to make the performing arts accessible to any local child, teen, and adult regardless of their experience, background, physical ability or circumstance. For nearly 30 years, Matthews Playhouse has worked to achieve this through robust educational programming, community outreach, scholarship opportunities and thought-provoking productions created to entertain and inspire local audiences. We currently offer a 5-show Mainstage season, School of Theatre Classes, Student Productions and Seasonal Camps designed to engage the diverse community that we serve.

###


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

1
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Charlotte Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Little Th Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Charlotte Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Little Theater of Gastonia & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Flat Rock Playhouse Awarded 2023 North Carolina Theatre Conference George A. Parides Profe Photo
Flat Rock Playhouse Awarded 2023 North Carolina Theatre Conference George A. Parides Professional Theatre Award

Flat Rock Playhouse Awarded - Press Release: Flat Rock Playhouse has been awarded for their outstanding contribution to the theater industry. Read more about their achievements and impact on the performing arts community.

3
Grammy Award-Winning Organist Paul Jacobs To Be Presented By Tryon Concert Association Ser Photo
Grammy Award-Winning Organist Paul Jacobs To Be Presented By Tryon Concert Association Series

GRAMMY Award-winning organist Paul Jacobs returns to Tryon, NC for a solo organ recital on January 5, 2024. Presented by the Tryon Concert Association, the program includes works by Bach, Franck, Buck, and Guilmant.

4
BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Little Theater of Gasto Photo
BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Little Theater of Gastonia & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Flat Rock Playhouse Awarded 2023 North Carolina Theatre Conference George A. Parides Professional Theatre AwardFlat Rock Playhouse Awarded 2023 North Carolina Theatre Conference George A. Parides Professional Theatre Award
Flat Rock Playhouse Reveals 2024 Season, Including JERSEY BOYS, CABARET, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and More!Flat Rock Playhouse Reveals 2024 Season, Including JERSEY BOYS, CABARET, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and More!
Children's Theatre Of Charlotte's THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL Is Back For The HolidaysChildren's Theatre Of Charlotte's THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL Is Back For The Holidays
Western Piedmont Symphony Pops Into The Holidays This DecemberWestern Piedmont Symphony Pops Into The Holidays This December

Videos

First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (3/05-3/10)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Peace Center (4/23-4/28)
Hadestown in Charlotte Hadestown
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (5/07-5/12)
Moulin Rouge! in Charlotte Moulin Rouge!
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (3/19-3/31)
Mamma Mia! in Charlotte Mamma Mia!
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (6/18-6/23)
Schoolhouse Rock Live! in Charlotte Schoolhouse Rock Live!
Children's Theatre of Charlotte (1/13-1/28)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium (2/12-2/12)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Annie (Non-Equity)
Morganton Municipal Auditorium (1/30-1/30)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Charlotte Mrs. Doubtfire
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (4/30-5/05)
Clue in Charlotte Clue
Peace Center (4/16-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You