Lee Street Theatre Reopens To Live Performances With CLUE: ON STAGE

Time to play the classic board game of whodunit, where and with what as Lee Street theatre presents "CLUE: On Stage." This performance which is based upon the hit 20th Century Fox comedy movie "CLUE," will be performed LIVE and in-person this April 2, 3, 9 & 10 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are already selling fast, so make sure you reserve yours at leestreet.org. Lee Street will be open to the public for this performance and will be following all COVID-19 protocols, including masking and social distancing practices for the safety of all our patrons and performers.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, 'Clue' is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at the ominous Boddy Manor, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Yvette - the maid, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. CLUE is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out the answers!

Featuring a not-to-be-missed local cast including Bailey Lambert, Alice Rich, Amy McDowell, Beth Bentley, Bob Paolino, Trevor Ketterling, Joey Moray, Rod Oden, Allison Proba, Roy Bentley, Hunter Safrit, Kevin Leichman, Chloe Corley, David Carmichael and Mike Cline. Directed by Rod Oden and Assistant Direction by Diane Draper. Stage Management by Melissa Tarduno, Assistant Stage Management and Scenic Artistry by Sarah Large, Assistant Stage Management by Colleen Welday, and Stage Crew by Izzy Morrison and Eve Rich, Production Scenic Design by Rod Oden, Lighting Design by Caleb Garner, and Costume Design by Davita Galloway.

Lee Street theatre's "CLUE: On Stage," will leave you rolling in the aisles as you help discover who the murderer is. Join us April 2, 3, 9 & 10 at 7:30 pm for the return of live performance to Lee Street and Salisbury with "CLUE: On Stage."