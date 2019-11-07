Jonah Bokaer Choreography Expands Diversity With Educational Programming

This November Jonah Bokaer Choreography announces a suite of new programs that expand diverse voices in the arts. Join us for a talk on public spaces given by long time collaborator Charles Renfro / Diller Scofidio + Renfro at the FedEx Global Education Center. During the same week, Jonah Bokaer Choreography presents a new commission world premier of Jehan Sadat in Three Dimensions in partnership with The Ackland Art Museum and Carolina Performing Arts. RECESS our young patrons program, presents Ichi Go with the Japanese dance form kagura.

Charles Renfro / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Explores Geopolitical Dimensions of Public Space Worldwide

Hosted in partnership with Carolina Performing Arts, the UNC Center for Middle East & Islamic Studies, and Jonah Bokaer's Mellon Foundation DisTIL Fellowship



Charles Renfro makes a rare appearance on the campus of UNC - Chapel Hill for a multimedia investigation of campus architecture, in collaboration with Carolina Performing Arts Mellon Foundation DisTIL Fellow Jonah Bokaer Choreography, and UNC Professor Charles Kurzman, Stadter Distinguished Professor in the UNC Department of Sociology. On the occasion of his visit, Renfro will continue Diller Scofidio + Renfro's exploration of the geopolitical dimensions of public space worldwide, and specifically on UNC's campus. He will present an illustrated lecture on his studio's work that will include a screening of EXIT - a data-driven film about human migration created by DS+R, commissioned by the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain, followed by a lively conversation with students and faculty.

November 13th, 4:30-6:00pm

UNC - Chapel Hill

FedEx Global Education Center

Nelson Mandela Auditorium

301 Pittsboro Street

Chapel Hill, NC

The Ackland Art Museum and Carolina Performing Arts Present: A Day with Jonah Bokaer Choreography

Experience the Ackland Art Museum's current exhibition She Who Tells a Story: Women Photographers from Iran and the Arab World featuring the work of 12 leading Iranian and Arab artists through the lens of world-renowned choreographer, dancer, and Carolina Performing Arts/Mellon Foundation Discovery through Iterative Learning (DisTIL) fellow Jonah Bokaer. This day of dance at the Ackland, will feature the world premier of Jehan Sadat in Three Dimensions a durational work in the galleries choreographed by Bokaer and a performance of Odalisques, choreographed and danced by the artist. These events are hosted in partnership with Carolina Performing Arts as part of Bokaer's DisTIL residency.



Bokaer's choreographic work - often performed in museums and/or in response to visual art - frequently draws on his Middle Eastern and American heritage to explore ideas of orientalism in the art world. Inspired by the photography of She Who Tells a Story, Bokaer has organized a day of live choreography in the galleries that allows visitors to examine similar themes in the Ackland's exhibition, offering an immersive art-viewing and performance experience.



A Day with Jonah Bokaer Choreography is free and open to the public. Due to limited seating, an RSVP is requested for the solo performance of Odalisques.

This program has been made possible by the generous support of Austin Scarlett and Smith Freeman. It has also been funded in part by a grant from Arts Everywhere.

November 16th, 10am-4pm

Ackland Art Museum

101 S. Columbia Street

Chapel Hill, NC

Jehan Sadat in Three Dimensions: new commission, world premiere

Durational Performance (Trio), Saturday, Nov 16th, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Dancers of Jonah Bokaer Choreography perform a new trio inside the exhibition She Who Tells a Story.

Odalisques

Solo by Jonah Bokaer, Saturday, Nov 16th, 4 p.m.

Choreographed and performed by Jonah Bokaer in the Ackland's ART& space. Seating is limited; please RSVP.

Ichi Go (Japan)



Join Ichi Go for a presentation of ikutani

SAN(a??) by ELEKTRO KAGURA(e??ae?-c??ae??)

Many worlds of creative expression will collide at this month's RECESS. Musical, sensual, aesthetic and traditional describe the work of Ichi Go. This immersive performance is framed and supported by the modern visual power of mapping, as well as the musical transference from high culture to pop culture. RECESS goers will become acquainted with the Japanese dance form kagura. The ancient legend of a goddess in a dance of liberation.



About the group-e??ae?-c??ae?? Elektro Kagura is a group composed of three artists, presenting three different forms of art:

DANCE: Ichi Go from Japan, an incredible versatile contemporary dancer, traditional and urban.

DIGITAL PAINTING: Yukihiro Ikutani, also from Japan, a performer creating landscapes with a graphics tablet, an artist focusing on the spontaneous process.

ELECTRO MUSIC: AXL OTL, a french composer behind synths and computers with a crush for classical composers.



November 18th, 7:30pm

Chez Bushwick

304 Boerum Street, #23

Brooklyn, NY

Buy tickets here.





