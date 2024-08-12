JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR IN CONCERT Comes to Flat Rock Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jesus Christ Superstar, in concert, is headed to Flat Rock Playhouse! Performances run September 5 - 22, 2024.

Set to a thrilling soundtrack that will have you on the edge of your seat, this electrifying production will make its Flat Rock Playhouse debut with a company of rock-vocalists you'll have to hear to believe.

Born of the evocative 1970 concept album, this musical phenomenon, featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony Award winners Sir Tim Rice, and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber is a rock-and-roll rhapsody that immerses audiences in a formidable and emotional musical journey. Exhilarating music, and gut-punching vocal stylings unite to help narrate the last weeks of Jesus' life through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

The cast features over a dozen professional vocalists, 8 orchestra members, and FRP's Apprentices–the next generation of professional super-stars. Aaron LaVigne (Jesus) and Jenna Rubaii (Mary Magdalene) join the company after leading the recent 50th Anniversary Tour of JCS. Longtime Playhouse favorite, Dustin Brayley, will lead the way as the formidable and passionate Judas. And Nat Zegree, of Jerry Lee Lewis/Million Dollar Quartet notoriety, will make a special appearance as Herod. Alfred Jackson (Simon), and Maddie Franke (Soul Sister) round out several of the more familiar and beloved faces of the FRP family.

Expect a powerful and unforgettable experience that will resonate long after the final note is sung. Running Sept 5 - 22 only! Get your tickets today at flatrockplayhouse.org

Thank you to our production sponsors Henderson Oil Company, ACTS Tryon Estates, Asheville Airport. Peter Parry In Memory of John S. Cox and 2024 Mainstage Season Sponsor Charlotte & Bob Otto; and Season Sponsors Optimum, WHKP, WTZQ, and the North Carolina Arts Council.

