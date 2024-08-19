Hendersonville Theatre Unveils Inaugural One Act Play Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hendersonville Theatre will present its first-ever One Act Play Festival from August 23-25, 2024. This festival will feature two distinct shows, each showcasing a collection of short plays by regional and national playwrights. Tickets are available online at HVLtheatre.org or by contacting the Box Office at (828) 692-1082. Festival tickets for both shows are $40, or theatre-goes can choose one show for $25. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

This weekend-long event includes works by established and emerging writers, offering a dynamic and powerful theatrical experience. Audiences will enjoy new world premieres performed by local directors and actors in a celebration of creativity and community.

Between shows A and B on Saturday, August 24 at 5:30 pm, Hendersonville Theatre will unveil its highly anticipated 2025 season. The 2025 Season Reveal will include a lively celebration featuring food, music, and fun for all attendees.

Show A will include:

Backyard Stonehenge by Jacquelyn Priskorn: TJ and Kendra grapple with tension in their relationship. TJ attempts to surprise Kendra by creating a Stonehenge-like structure in their backyard using stones borrowed from their neighbor. As they confront their strained relationship, guilt, and disappointment, will they ultimately find solace in working together to complete the stone circle?

Catatonia...or, Waiting for Gato by Matt Wade: Waiting for Godot but with cats! Two cats, Crash and Ace, ponder life's meaning and absurd situation. This quirky comedy fills the stage with cat puns, observational musings, a surprising time-traveling twist, and the existential themes of waiting and uncertainty.

Tree #2 by R.A. Pauli: Charlie, an overly enthusiastic actor in a community theater production, obsessively interrogates the director about the character's motivation, much to the director's exasperation. The play is a witty take on the absurdity of taking a minor role too seriously.

A Sign You Were Alive by Rebecca Kane: Set in a suburban home during a mysterious pandemic, James tries to care for his sick daughter, Chelsea, by providing unconventional nourishment and protecting her from the outside world. The play delves into themes of love, fear, and the struggle to maintain normalcy in the face of the extraordinary.

Show B will feature:

I'd Rather Die Than Go Back To Christmastown by Abby Auman: Filled with sharp humor, this satire takes a playful jab at the clichés of holiday romances, making it an audience favorite. A high-powered businesswoman fears falling into the typical holiday movie trope of abandoning her career for love in a small town. Her assistant helps her devise a plan to avoid this fate by becoming the "villain" of her own story.

Riding Lessons by Brett Hursey: An imaginary clown accompanies Clark, visible only to a select few. He meets Edie, a woman who has her own challenges. Through Clark and Edie's conversation, this humorous and heartfelt play explores loneliness, mental health, and finding acceptance in one's quirks.

Thanks for the Mammaries by Bailey Jordan Garcia: A poignant comedy that explores themes of gender identity, body dysphoria, and the journey toward self-acceptance. Despite the humorous tone, the play tackles serious issues, ending on a note of mutual understanding and a farewell to a past self and a new life.

My Name is Jane by Phil Darg: This drama follows Jane, a woman in her late 30s who desperately wants to become a mother. Hoping to become a social media influencer, she documents her journey through infertility treatments and pregnancy. The play delves into the emotional and legal challenges she faces, especially in light of the 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. As Jane navigates her path to pregnancy, the play explores themes of personal struggle, societal expectations, and the impact of shifting legal landscapes.

Directed by local talents Dakota Mann, Liz Martino, Bess Park, and River Spade, these plays offer a mix of humor, drama, and intrigue, providing a dynamic theatrical experience. Each show will run twice during the festival, allowing audiences to see all the performances if they wish.

"With over 650 submissions from across the United States, we were overwhelmed with the enthusiastic response to our first-ever One Act Festival," said HT's Artistic Director Victoria Lamberth. We are lucky to have the perfect-sized theatre in an area overflowing with creative talent, and we always look for opportunities to celebrate and bring that talent together. This festival is a rare opportunity for Hendersonville Theatre to present that talent in all aspects of production, including the playwriting."

Area actors Goober Berdine, Shayne Gardner, Lucien Hinton, Sarah Leatham, Gina Purri, Olivia Stuller, Alex McDonald Villarreal, and Leah Webster are making their Hendersonville Theatre stage debuts. They join HT favorites Natalie Broadway, Kip Brown, Tiffanie Boone, Lex Culotta, Clay Gaitskill, Annika Knudson, Denise Lockett, Allie Maree, and Kai Strange.

The Production Team includes stage manager Amanda McLoughlin, assistant stage manager MJ Greene, lighting designer Eavr VW, sound designer Beth Norris, costume designer Samantha Jemmott, and prop designer Rita O'Hara.

The City of Hendersonville and the Community Foundation of Henderson County sponsor the One Act Play Festival. The festival is rated PG-13 due to adult themes, humor, and strong language.

Show A runs Friday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 34, at 3 p.m. Show B runs Saturday, August 24, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 25, at 3 p.m. The show will last approximately two hours with one 15-minute intermission.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has been a beacon of inclusivity, providing live theatre and high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas. The Theater is wheelchair accessible, and ample free parking is available behind and in front of the theatre, ensuring a stress-free and enjoyable experience for all our guests.

Hendersonville Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information, call 828-692-1082 or visit HVLTheatre.org.

