Hamilton to Return to Charlotte for the 2020-21 Season

The national tour of HAMILTON will return to Charlotte as part of the 2020-21 PNC Broadway Lights season.

The HAMILTON engagement dates will be announced, along with the rest of the 2020-21 PNC Broadway Lights season, in Spring 2020.

"The first run of Hamilton in Charlotte was a joyous time for our community. Bringing together fans of all ages and backgrounds, Hamilton unified our community around a compelling story and remarkable artistry," said Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard. "We are thrilled to see the show return. As part of our PNC Broadway Lights Series, season ticket holders will again be able to lock down their seats before sales open to the public."

Current PNC Broadway Lights Season Ticket holders will have the first opportunity to lock down seats for HAMILTON by renewing their season tickets next spring. New season ticket orders will be accepted after renewals are complete, if season tickets remain available. PNC Broadway Lights Season Tickets are limited with only 16,000 available, and on HAMILTON's prior visit, sold out entirely.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 PNC Broadway Lights Season Tickets, opening this October with "Mike Birbiglia's The New One", remain available. For details, visit BlumenthalArts.org/Broadway or call 704.335.1010.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You