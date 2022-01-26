Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gilbert Theater Presents THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT This Week

Performances run January 28 - February 13, 2022.

Jan. 26, 2022  
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot will be performed at the Gilbert Theater beginning this week. Performances run January 28 - February 13, 2022.

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot is a hilarious, poignant, thought-provoking work by Pulitzer-prize winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis. Boasting a large, zany cast of characters, the play asks one of the most plaguing questions in the Christian ideology: What happened to Judas Iscariot?

Learn more at https://gilberttheater.com/season28/the-last-days-of-judas-iscariot.php.


