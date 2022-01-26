Gilbert Theater Presents THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT This Week

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot will be performed at the Gilbert Theater beginning this week. Performances run January 28 - February 13, 2022.

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot is a hilarious, poignant, thought-provoking work by Pulitzer-prize winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis. Boasting a large, zany cast of characters, the play asks one of the most plaguing questions in the Christian ideology: What happened to Judas Iscariot?

Learn more at https://gilberttheater.com/season28/the-last-days-of-judas-iscariot.php.