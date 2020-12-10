Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Presents Virtual Winter Classes

Flat Rock Playhouse's Studio 52 is offering virtual classes this winter for students near and far. With all-new classes for adults in acting and theatre design as well as expanded programs for youth in musical theatre, acting, audition preparation, on-camera acting, and Broadway dance, the new year will be packed with creativity, exploration, and community. Registration is open now, and if you sign up before January 1, you'll receive a 10% discount on tuition.

With classes for artists ages 5 to adult, Studio 52 celebrates the importance of life-long learning. Classes will be taught by theatre professionals and Vagabonds including Studio 52 Director of Education Anna Kimmell, Flat Rock Playhouse Artistic Associate Matthew Glover, Marlane Barnes, Tania Battista, Lauren Hopkins, Dennis C. Maulden, Bill Muñoz, and TJ Simba-Medel! The semester begins the week of January 25 and runs for nine weeks.

Elementary-age artists can explore improvisation, characterization, costume design, and musical theatre in fun and engaging, age-appropriate theatre classes. Middle and high school students can hone their skills and connect with like-minded peers through acting, musical theatre, Broadway Dance, audition preparation, and acting for the camera classes. Adults looking to embrace the arts hands-on can join Resident Scenic Designer Dennis C. Maulden to learn the process of designing a show or learn acting basics from longtime Vagabond Bill Muñoz.

Full and partial need-based scholarships are available for every class through the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund. Scholarship applications are on the Studio 52 website and the deadline is January 11. For those inspired to donate, contributions to the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund are accepted on a rolling basis through the Flat Rock Playhouse website.

"This fall, Studio 52 hosted virtual theatre classes for young artists from all across the country. We've received fantastic feedback from our students, and we're building upon that success with the expansion of our virtual offerings in the new year. We have all-new programs for adults and classes in a wider-range of theatrical subjects," says Director of Education Anna Kimmell. "We've assembled an impressive team of teaching artists who are passionate about creating safe and exciting arts education for all ages. Now more than ever, we look to the arts for purpose, comfort, joy, and inspiration. Virtual theatre classes with Studio 52 are a meaningful way to connect with like-minded peers, hone your skills, and unlock your imagination."

Students can expect to participate in engaging Zoom classes, with a balance of ensemble work and personal feedback. As one parent reflected, "The manner in which the virtual theatre class was instructed was extraordinary-- equal parts surprise and delight, import and frivolity, individual and team." Another student adds, "The instructors provided a supportive environment and gave constructive feedback. 10/10 would take class with them again!"

The full list of classes including dates, times, and instructors can be found below or online at frpstudio52.org. You can register online or by calling the Box Office at (828) 693-0731. Payment plans are available through the Box Office.

Studio 52 Virtual Classes - Winter 2021

Acting and Creative Movement | K-2nd Grades

This virtual theatre class is perfect for little kids with BIG imaginations. With on-your-feet activities that tap into young artist's creativity, develop skills in improvisation, characterization, and vocal technique, and release creative energy, young artists will bring stories to life through reading, acting, music, and art. At the end of the semester, students will share their work in a one-of-a-kind virtual showcase.

Dates: January 25 - March 22

Days/Times: Mondays from 4:30 - 5:15 PM EST

Virtual Format: Weekly 45-minute Zoom class

Instructor: Tania Battista

Tuition: $135

Acting | 3rd-5th Grades

A play from away! Explore improvisation, characterization, voice and speech, costume design, and more as you create an original virtual play! With an emphasis on creativity and personal expression, students will meet in weekly live online classes to develop, memorize, and film their role in the play. At the end of the semester, each actor's part will be edited together to create a virtual performance!

Dates: January 25 - March 22

Days/Times: Mondays from 5:30 - 6:15 PM EST

Virtual Format: Weekly 45-minute Zoom class

Instructors: Tania Battista

Tuition: $150

Musical Theatre | 3rd - 5th Grades

"Getting to know you..." Meaningfully connect and collaborate with young artists from across the country in this virtual musical theatre class featuring Broadway songs about friendship! In high-energy zoom classes combining singing, acting, and movement, students will hone their theatrical skills while developing a virtual musical revue shared with friends and family at the end of the semester.

Dates: January 28 - March 25

Days/Times: Thursdays from 4:30 - 5:15 PM EST

Virtual Format: Weekly 45-minute Zoom class, Flipgrid

Instructors: Anna Kimmell, Matthew Glover

Tuition: $150

Acting: Virtual Theatre | 6th-8th Grades

Push your imagination to the limits as you collaborate with artists from across the country to devise original, virtual theatrical performance art. With inspiring, out-of-the-box artistic challenges, this class encourages artists of all kinds to use their voices and talents in new and unexpected ways. Whether you're an actor, writer, dancer, comic, storyteller, artist, musician, or editor, this class led by improviser and actor TJ Simba-Medel will encourage you to create art from anywhere!

Dates: January 28 - March 25

Days/Times: Thursdays from 5:30 - 6:30 PM EST

Virtual Format: Weekly hour-long Zoom class

Instructor: TJ Simba-Medel

Tuition: $175

Musical Theatre | 6th-8th Grades

"I wish... more than anything!"

Dive into Broadway repertoire and character analysis in this class that celebrates "I want" songs; the musical moment spotlighting a protagonist's hopes and dreams. With a focus on acting through song, intention, and motivation, young artists will discover what drives a character as they learn, develop, and perform a musical revue of "I want" songs presented at the end of the semester in an original virtual showcase.

Dates: January 26 - March 23

Days/Times: Tuesdays from 5 - 6 PM EST

Virtual Format: Weekly hour-long Zoom class

Instructors: Anna Kimmell, Matthew Glover

Tuition: $175

Broadway Dance | 6th-12th Grades

Get moving in this fun, high-energy dance class focusing on Broadway-style choreography through the decades. Each live zoom class features a full-body warm up, a step-by-step breakdown of theatre dance vocabulary, and Broadway-style choreography to learn and perfect throughout the semester. Join Studio 52 to get a weekly workout, learn how to fill your movement with character, and step into your next dance audition or production feeling confident!

Dates: January 27 - March 24

Days/Times: Wednesdays from 7:30 - 8:30 PM EST

Virtual Format: Weekly hour-long zoom class

Instructors: Lauren Hopkins

Tuition: $150

Acting for the Camera | 9th-12th Grades

Lights... Camera... Acting! Explore the fundamentals of on-camera acting in a nine week course led by professional actor and producer Marlane Barnes. Best known for her work on Sons of Anarchy and Mad Men, Marlane will coach actors through scenes from real-world TV and film scripts. Learn on-camera tips and technique, scale your performances from stage to screen, explore your type, and hone your on-camera and self-tape skills. No experience required.

Dates: January 25 - March 22

Days/Times: Mondays from 7 - 8 PM EST

Virtual Format: Weekly hour-long zoom class

Instructors: Marlane Barnes

Tuition: $175

Musical Theatre Audition Prep | 9th-12th Grades

Learn the ins and outs of musical theatre auditions in this engaging class for teens. With an emphasis on material selection and preparation, resumes, etiquette, and self-taping, students will workshop audition-cut songs and leave with fresh, ready-to-use material for virtual or in-person auditions. Whether you're preparing for a school show, a local theatre production, or college pre-screens, this class will leave you feeling confident and prepared for your next big audition.

Dates: January 26 - March 23

Days/Times: Tuesdays from 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST

Virtual Format: Weekly hour-long Zoom class

Instructors: Anna Kimmell, Matthew Glover

Tuition: $175

Adventures in Stage Design | Adults (18+)

Unlock your imagination in this virtual Scenic Design Class for adults led by Dennis C. Maulden, the Resident Scenic Designer at Flat Rock Playhouse. Whether you're an artist, writer, dreamer, or theatre-lover, this engaging, hands-on course invites you to envision the scenic design elements that speak to an audience. With a series of creative prompts, in-class discussions, and accessible design activities, life-long-learners will discover how design elements and principles become the poetic 'voices' of space, scenery, fabric, and light. No previous design or drawing experience is necessary, only an openness to explore new possibilities and perspectives. Tap into your artistic spirit, dabble in design, and learn the power of inviting audiences into a world of your own creation!

Dates: January 27 - March 24

Days/Times: Wednesdays from 6 - 7:15 PM EST

Virtual Format: Weekly 75-minute Zoom class

Instructors: Dennis C. Maulden

Tuition: $190

Acting: An Organic Approach | Adults (18+)

This virtual acting class for life-long-learners is designed to unlock your potential as a storyteller through a down-to-earth, accessible approach to acting. Led by professional actor, stage manager, and educator Bill Munoz, this class celebrates each student's unique perspective and invites them to bring that wealth of life experience to the characters they portray. Through engaging acting activities and discussions, students will explore theatrical text within a supportive and low-pressure environment. Whether you're just building your actor toolbox or revisiting the craft after many years, this course will ignite your creativity, inspire you to live in-the-moment, and invite you to reconnect with your sense of play and curiosity. No previous acting experience required.

Dates: January 28 - March 25

Days/Times: Thursdays from 6:45 - 7:45 PM EST

Virtual Format: Weekly hour-long Zoom class

Instructors: Bill Muñoz

Tuition: $175