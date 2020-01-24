Flat Rock Playhouse Presents The Music Of Queen

Flat Rock Playhouse's 2020 season kicks off with Music on the Rock The Music of Queen, a concert celebrating the hits of the legendary rock group whose catchy choruses and memorable melodies have remained classics for decades. Featuring the group's famous songs including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Another One Bites the Dust," and more, The Music of Queen runs February 13 through the 23 on the Leiman Mainstage in Flat Rock, NC.

Dustin Brayley and Ryan Guerra join forces with Nat Zegree for the first time on the Leiman Stage making The Music of Queen one for the books! Fans will recognize Brayley from last year's hit The Music of the Beatles and The Eagles in addition to numerous Music on the Rock shows.

Guerra is no stranger to the Leiman Mainstage and has performed in Music on the Rock for years including The Music of the Beatles and The Eagles and was also part of the 2018 production of A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas.

Zegree most recently starred on the Playhouse stage in a special Christmas performance, Feliz Nat-vidad, but he has also performed in hits like Pickin' and a Grinnin', Amadeus, and Million Dollar Quartet.

Rounding out this group of fan favorites are Eric Anthony, Paul Babelay, and Ryan Dunn, who have performed in dozens of Music on the Rock shows including Bubblegum Pop, Pickin' and a Grinnin', and The Music of the Beatles and The Eagles. The Music of Queen kicks off the Playhouse's season of Puttin' on The Hits. Matthew Glover, Artistic Associate and Company Manager, said about the Playhouse's first 2020 production,

"2020 is all about Puttin' on the Hits! Combining the iconic music of Queen with these iconic musical Vagabonds was the perfect way to begin the 2020 season. Queen was a legendary group that really changed the sound and style of music in the 70's and 80's, and this cast of talented musicians have shaped Flat Rock Playhouse and our Music on the Rock series over the last decade. We are thrilled to bring all of these elements together so our patrons can rock out to great tunes with great Playhouse artists!"

The Music of Queen will run for two weekends only, February 13th - 23rd at the Leiman Mainstage in Flat Rock. Performances on Thursday at 7:30 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2 PM. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-732-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.





