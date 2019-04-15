Flat Rock Playhouse Presents SYLVIA through 4/20

SYLVIA is playing at Flat Rock Playhouse in Charlotte through April 20, 2019.

Flat Rock Playhouse kicks off the 2019 season in April with the darling comedy by A.R. Gurney, Sylvia. Jumping onto the furniture (but not the brand new mainstage seats) this April 5th - 20th on the Leiman Mainstage, Sylvia explores an adorable twist on a family in mid-life crisis when an unexpected stray dog comes home to stay. Everyone knows a pet that changed their life and sometimes seems more human than not, and Sylvia showcases that unique relationship by having an actress play the dog. Animal and comedy lovers alike will fall in love with this unique story brought to life by a cast of dynamic equity actors.

Enjoy the delicious humor and relatable anguish of a romantic triangle between a middle-aged man, Greg, his discontent wife, Kate, and the new woman, Sylvia. The major twist? Sylvia is a precious pup that begins to (literally) eat away at Greg and Kate's marriage. Bringing together the wry comedic wit of playwright A.R. Gurney with the creative team at Flat Rock Playhouse, this production guarantees an evening of belly laughs and pulled heartstrings.

The cast of Sylvia includes new and familiar faces. Flat Rock Playhouse regulars include Preston Dyar and Michael MacCauley. Dyar was recently seen in Clue: The Musical, Hound of the Baskervilles, and Amadeus. MacCauley was recently seen in Clue: The Musical and Jeeves at Sea at NC Stage Company. Leslie Marie Collins returns to Flat Rock Playhouse having previously appeared in Cinderella (Cinderella) and in A Christmas Story. Keri Safran makes her Flat Rock Playhouse debut and has national credits performing everything from Singing in the Rain to As You Like It.

Every show at Flat Rock Playhouse requires a village of individuals and organizations to produce each show. For Sylvia, this community uniquely includes a returning guest director and two enthusiastic Executive Producers. Michael Kostroff, director, previously directed The Dixie Swim Club at Flat Rock Playhouse. Kostroff has also appeared on TV in The Wire, The Deuce, Law & Order: SVU, and The Good Wife, among others, and on stage in national tours of The Producers and Les Misérables. Kostroff says of Producing Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant, "[she] really has a perfectly tuned sense of what her audiences will enjoy..., she has chosen an ideal piece for complicated times....What I love about the play is its sweetness." It is this sweetness that inspired Executive Producers, Blue Ridge Orthodontics and longtime supporters, Robin and Gene Hamme with, their dog, Mork, to champion this production.

In addition to advocating for Flat Rock Playhouse, the Hammes participate in the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of America with their two "Berners" four-year-old Mork and their new addition, Spirit, who was born this year in early January. The Hammes are right at home at Flat Rock Playhouse, as the year-round and seasonal staff includes fur-babies in the double digits. At Sylvia, enjoy the highs and lows of this timeless love connection and discover a new journey to find a home.

Sylvia will be directed by Michael Kostroff. Amelia Driscoll serves as Stage Manager with Taylor Russell as Assistant Stage Manager. Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. Dennis Maulden, CJ Barnwell, Ashli Arnold Crump, and David Gerena will serve as Scenic Lighting, Costume, and Sound Design respectively. Cassidy Bowles will be designing the properties.

Sylvia runs April 5th - 20th at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $20 - $54 with a child ticket at $17 for 17 and under and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.





