ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY Comes To Charlotte

Mo Willems' dynamic duo Elephant & Piggie will go from the page to the stage starting on April 6, 2024, at Children's Theatre of Charlotte in the high-energy, vaudeville-style musical, “Elephant & Piggie's ‘We Are in a Play”

Based on the beloved children's book series, the musical by Mo Willems and Deborah Wicks La Puma captures many familiar moments from the stories in a fun-filled adventure.

Directed by Alicia Tafoya and assisted by Holly Nañes, the production features Brandon J. Johns and Logan Cosper as the "bestus" friends Elephant & Piggie, supported by a talented cast including the Squirrelles Judy Brown-Steele, Melissa Lozada, and Amanda Becker. The cast is harmonious with music direction by Carlene Miranda Thomas. Choreography by Jennifer Poarch, assisted by Maura Grout, adds to the lively atmosphere of the show. The colorful costumes designed by Yao Chen and the whimsical world created by Scenic Designer Tim Parati set the stage for an unforgettable experience. Lighting Designer David M. Fillmore, Jr. and Sound Designer Jason Romney round out the production team, ensuring a visually and audibly captivating performance.