December 19th Update: SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Charlotte Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Charlotte:

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Bailey Wray - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 9%

Ashton Guthrie - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Central Piedmont Summer Theatre 9%

Atticus Ware - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 8%

Best Actor in a Play Comedy (local)

Jack Stanford - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 27%

Kevin Burke - DON'T CRY FOR ME, Margaret Mitchell - Little Theater of Gastonia 26%

John DeMicco - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse 25%

Best Actor in a Play Drama (local)

JOHN DEMICCO - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse 24%

Christian Casper - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 23%

Robert Owens - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Cherryville Little Theatre 16%

Best Actor--Play or Musical (touring)

Pomme Koch - THE BAND'S VISIT - KNIGHT THEATER 100%

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Zoe Snyder - DISASTER - Little Theater Gastonia 15%

HK Wall - SISTER ACT - Encore Theatre Company 10%

Carlyn Head - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 7%

Best Actress in a Play Comedy (local)

VANESSA DAVIS - MADELINE - Matthews Playhouse 45%

Morgan Wakefield - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - CPCC Summer Theatre 33%

Emma Joles - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 22%

Best Actress in a Play Drama (local)

Ailey Finn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 34%

Jamie Hardin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Cherryville Little Theatre 23%

Cynthia Farbman Harris - TERMS OF ENDEARMENT - Theatre Charlotte 12%

Best Choreographer (local)

Liza Haynes - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 18%

Lauren Gibbs - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 14%

Tammy Fox - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia 12%

Best Costumes Design (local)

Meredith Walker - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 15%

Marshall McCall - DISASTER - Little Theater Gastonia 11%

Yvette Moten - SISTER ACT - Encore Theatre Company 10%

Best Director for Musical (local)

Wes Curry - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 15%

Ashani Smith - DON'T FORGET ME: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Charlotte 11%

Ron Law - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 10%

Best Director for Play (local)

Ron Law & Chris Timmons - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 26%

Tom Holland - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 21%

JUNE BAYLESS - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse 13%

Best Lighting Design (local)

Gordon Olson - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre Charlotte 29%

Hallie Gray - FUN HOME - Actors Theatre of Charlotte 24%

J.P. Woody - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 23%

Best Music Director, Play or Musical (local)

Matt Hawkins - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 17%

Ryan Deal - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 15%

P. Blake Moran - DON'T FORGET ME: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Charlotte 14%

Best Musical (local)

SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 15%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Central Piedmont Summer Theatre 12%

OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 11%

Best Play - Comedy

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 42%

DON'T CRY FOR ME, Margaret Mitchell - Little Theater of Gastonia 23%

MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse 22%

Best Play - Drama

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 20%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 19%

MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse 14%

Best Production--Play or Musical (touring)

HAMILTON - BLUMENTHAL 45%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 35%

BANDS VISIT - KNIGHT THEATER 17%

Best Set Design (local)

Ethan Parker - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia 18%

Rick Turski - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 18%

Chris Timmons - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre Charlotte 17%

Best Sound Design, Play or Musical (local)

Rick Turski - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 21%

Abigail Head - DON'T CRY FOR ME, Margaret Mitchell - Little Theater of Gastonia 20%

Stephen Lancaster - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Central Piedmont Summer Theatre 15%

