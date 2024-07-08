DPAC's 2023 / 2024 Season Sets New Attendance Record

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DPAC officials announced that the recently completed 2023 / 2024 season was a record-breaking year for attendance, sellouts, and number of performances. DPAC welcomed 626,071 guests to 260 performances from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, making this DPAC’s biggest season ever.

Operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), DPAC celebrated its 15th anniversary during the 2023 / 2024 season. Since 2008, DPAC has welcomed 6,448,967 to 3,070 performances and generated $1 billion dollars in local economic impact.

DPAC’s signature series, Truist Broadway at DPAC, presented the biggest Broadway shows direct from New York. The season began with two weeks of Broadway’s most electrifying musical, MJ, and concluded with 32 sold out performances of the show of a lifetime, Disney’s The Lion King. The 2023 / 2024 season also saw the return of the defining musical of the decade, WICKED, for four weeks of great performances. With over 17,000 Truist Broadway members, DPAC remains one of the largest one-week Broadway series in the country.

The 2023 / 2024 season also included a record number of legendary concerts, superstar comedians, family shows, and special events of all kinds with many of these 87 performances being total sellouts.

Bob Klaus, General Manager of DPAC, said “The magic and connection of live entertainment is undeniable. I credit our success to the fantastic talent and each of the shows that light up the stage at DPAC… and the audiences that come to be part of it all and share in the experience of a lifetime.”

Comments