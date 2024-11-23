Children's Theatre of Charlotte Will Celebrate the Holiday Season with Two Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children's Theatre of Charlotte is inviting audiences to celebrate the holiday season with two productions: the return of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” and the premiere of “Doggie on My Doorstep: A Holiday Tail.”

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Poarch, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” has become a cherished holiday tradition for Charlotte families. The show follows the hilarious and heartwarming chaos that ensues when the Herdmans—infamously the “worst kids in the history of the world”—hijack a small-town church's annual Christmas pageant. Poarch describes the production as “filled with dynamic music and energetic choreography” and emphasizes its universal appeal: “It's a sentimental story that promotes empathy and equality, resonating across all ages. It's 70 minutes of chaos, humor, and heartfelt moments that bring audiences back year after year.”

This year's cast includes 14 newcomers among its 27 members, a detail Poarch finds thrilling. Having performed in various roles in the production since 2017, she now takes the helm as director and choreographer. “It's such a blessing to do what you love,” she shares. “Directing and choreographing feels like play and pure ‘joy, joy, joy!' Watching the cast grow as individuals and as a team is remarkable. Creating moments on stage and seeing the final product come together is truly a magical experience.”

For Poarch, the 2024 production holds an extra layer of excitement: “This will be my first time ever SEEING the show!”

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” runs Nov. 22 through Dec. 22 in the McColl Family Theatre.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte also presents a brand-new holiday experience for its youngest audiences with “Doggie on My Doorstep: A Holiday Tail,” created in collaboration with Sigmon Theatrical. Directed by Steven Levine, CTC's director of production, and Caleb Sigmon, creative director of Sigmon Theatrical, this playful production is designed for preschoolers and centers on the joy of friendship and magical connections.

“It's a play about friendship, and the kind of connections that may occur fleetingly, at random times in our lives, but that stay with us long after,” explains Levine. While created with small children in mind, it's something the entire family can enjoy—“silly moments for the kids, big laughs for the grown-ups, and heart-touching moments that speak to everyone,” Sigmon adds. Together, they've worked hard to bring the story's star to life—an incredible dog puppet. “Much like the magical puppetry in ‘The Lion King,' after a moment, you start to forget it's a puppet at all as it runs and darts across the stage like a real, living thing,” says Sigmon. “I know the children are going to want to pet him after the show.”

The development process for “Doggie on My Doorstep” was just as unique as the play itself since it isn't a text-driven piece. “It's more akin to silent film or clown theater,” explains Levine. Together they developed the play through physical storytelling rather than traditional dialogue.

Both Steven Levine and Caleb Sigmon bring extensive experience to the project. Levine has directed numerous productions at Children's Theatre of Charlotte, including “Pigs is Pigs” and last season's “Pinocchio.” Sigmon has spent 14 years acting in shows like “Matilda” and “Peter Pan” at CTC and has recently expanded into directing.

“Doggie on My Doorstep: A Holiday Tail” runs Dec. 12 through Dec. 22 in the Wells Fargo Playhouse, offering families a delightful new way to celebrate the holidays.

Join Jennifer Poarch and others who have made “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” part of their holiday tradition, and bring your youngest to see “Doggie on My Doorstep: A Holiday Tail.” Stop in at The Winter Wonderland Shop from Dec. 4-7 for a holiday treat for the kids.

For more information about Children's Theatre of Charlotte's holiday lineup and their 2024-25 season, visit ctcharlotte.org.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte is a nationally-recognized theatre company in Charlotte, North Carolina, founded in 1948. They produce professional theatre experiences for children and families through Mainstage productions, educational programs, and outreach initiatives, inspiring generations to explore the wonder of their world. While reaching more than 250,000 children, families, and educators annually with their programming, Children's Theatre of Charlotte provides a space that cultivates creativity and gives children a sense of belonging. The Theatre takes pride in leading the storytellers of tomorrow, asking children to think and dream big and stay true to themselves. This philosophy, coupled with viewing the world through the lens of kindness, led the company to form the initiative, The Kindness Project. To learn more about the Theatre and its programs, visit ctcharlotte.org or call 704-973-2828.

