Charlotte Symphony To Suspend Concerts Through June

The Charlotte Symphony will suspend all concerts through June 2020 to protect the health and safety of its audiences, musicians, guest artists, staff, and volunteers due to concerns over the spread of the novel virus (COVID-19).

The CSO is working to reschedule as many concerts as possible and will be in touch with ticket-holders as soon as new dates are confirmed. For more information, ticket-holders should visit charlottesymphony.org/covid-19.



While its doors are closed, the Charlotte Symphony will continue to share performances and educational resources that provide strength, comfort, and joy at cltsymphony.org/csoathome. #CSOatHome will be a place to connect with the Charlotte Symphony through streaming audio of past CSO performances, listening guides, educational materials, and more. Additional digital content - including videos and radio broadcasts - will be released in the coming weeks.





