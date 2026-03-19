Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops Series to Take Place in June at Symphony Park

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The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s beloved Summer Pops series will return to Symphony Park June 7–28, 2026, for a four-week celebration of America 250. Led by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees, this year’s Sunday evening concerts spotlight American Classics, the Best of Broadway, Hollywood Hits, and the annual Celebrate America finale with fireworks — honoring the rich musical traditions that have shaped our nation’s cultural landscape.

Now in its 43rd year, Summer Pops brings thousands together to share food, great music, and fireworks under the stars with family and friends. This season will also mark the final major events presented at Symphony Park before planned renovations to the venue begin.

The Charlotte Symphony will welcome back WBTV First Alert Weather as the official weather partner for Summer Pops, helping audiences stay informed of any weather-related updates.

Summer Pops 2026 Lineup

American Classics

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Summer Pops kicks off with a tribute to America’s distinctive musical voice, featuring popular works by composers from across the United States. For the second half, the CSO is joined by the Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra for a side-by-side performance, showcasing the next generation of orchestral talent.

Best of Broadway

Sunday, June 14, 2026

From beloved showstoppers of the Golden Age of Broadway to the smash hits of today, this program brings the best music to hit America’s famous stages to Symphony Park.

Hollywood Hits

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Cinematic scores from iconic movies take us right into the action of our favorite moments in American film. Hear the music that underscored moments of wonder and heart-pounding adventure, including the music of legendary composers like John Williams.

Celebrate America

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday with a rousing evening of American music that reflects the hopes, dreams, and traditions that shape the American experience. Family and friends will love this beloved annual tradition, which brings Summer Pops to a spectacular close with a thrilling fireworks finale.