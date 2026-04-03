Shakespeare in the Parks Will Return to the Triangle This Month

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Switch Theatre Company will hit the road this Spring with their fourth annual, 5-city tour of Shakespeare in the Parks: AS YOU LIKE IT. Live local music, food, and beverage options will augment this year's production. Ten performances will be presented free to the public.

SITP: As You Like It tells the story of a trio of would-be couples, who eventually find each other after a series of adventures – and misadventures - in the vast Forest of Arden. When the spirited Rosalind is exiled by her usurping uncle, she dons a male disguise and flees to the forest, only to find it crawling with fellow refugees—including her crush, the farmer-poet Orlando. What follows is a masterclass in romantic chaos as Rosalind, acting as "Ganymede," mentors a lovesick Orlando in the art of wooing while juggling mismatched shepherds and searching for her long-lost father. Through wit, bad poetry, and high-stakes matchmaking, the group of outcasts proves that reconciliation is possible, and that finding love is the greatest adventure of all.

Director Gwendolyn Schwinke was excited at the opportunity to work on one of her favorite Shakespeare plays and chose to set the play in a fictional North Carolina. “There's nothing like coming together in community, sitting outside - maybe with a picnic - and enjoying a night of theatre.” In addition to being “a play about love,” As You Like It explores the physical and spiritual rejuvenation that comes from time spent in nature. “Immersing oneself in nature brings awareness that can lead to love – not only for nature, but for humankind – a truth well worth examining today.”

The cast is comprised of local favorites and includes veteran performers from previous STC productions. Hannah LaMarlowe plays witty and resilient Rosalind, who remains optimistic despite being separated from her father Duke Senior (Mark Filiaci), the rightful ruler of the dukedom. Her cousin Celia (Udaya Vakati), joins her in exile despite being the cossetted child of the usurping Duke Frederick (Thom Haynes), with Gus Hummings' Touchstone coming along for some tomfoolery. Reid Cater's Orlando is certain of his writing skill and brash bravery in the face of lions, snakes, and underhanded wrestling opponent Charles (Bryan Squires). Not so convinced are his jealous brother Oliver (Phillip Andrew Solano) and world-weary Jaques (Dylan Atwood). Rounding out the cast are Ali Patalano as saucy shepherdess Phebe, and Lydia Sayers as loyal lady Amiens.

Performances of SITP: As You Like It run weekends from April 25th through May 31st, at outdoor locations in Chapel Hill, Cary, Durham, Raleigh, and Knightdale. General admission is free, with reservations strongly suggested; and VIP tickets are available for reserved seating. STC will update registered patrons via email and social media of weather conditions that might affect performances.