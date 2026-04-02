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Photos: ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS Premieres At University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Student-written immersive comedy debuted as part of Keys to the Kingdom series.

By: Apr. 02, 2026

ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS premiered March 27–29 at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), presented by seniors from the School of Drama. See photos fo the show.

The production was part of the school’s Keys to the Kingdom series, which showcases student-driven work.

Written by Ari Khavin and produced by Uliana Klimchuk, the immersive dark comedy follows an NYC tour guide who becomes entangled with the Mafia. The production featured Khavin as Mikey Rosenfeld, Grace Hoy as Giuliana D’Ascenzo, Alexander Ekker as Vincent D’Ascenzo, Diana Soto as Angela D’Ascenzo, Christian Moody as Joe Pellegrini, and Romina Duran as Rachel Rosenfeld.

The creative team included Jesslynn Hurtado as sound designer and stage manager, and Miles Goldsmith as lighting designer.

ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS was developed and presented as part of UNCSA’s Keys to the Kingdom initiative, a platform for original, student-led theatrical work.

Photo Credit: Miles Goldsmith

Photos: ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS Premieres At University of North Carolina School of the Arts Image
Christian Moody, Alexander Ekker

Photos: ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS Premieres At University of North Carolina School of the Arts Image
Grace Hoy, Romina Duran

Photos: ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS Premieres At University of North Carolina School of the Arts Image
Diana Soto, Alexander Ekker

Photos: ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS Premieres At University of North Carolina School of the Arts Image
Grace Hoy, Ari Khavin

Photos: ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS Premieres At University of North Carolina School of the Arts Image
Romina Duran, Ari Khavin

Photos: ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS Premieres At University of North Carolina School of the Arts Image
Alexander Ekker, Ari Khavin

Photos: ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS Premieres At University of North Carolina School of the Arts Image
Christian Moody

Photos: ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS Premieres At University of North Carolina School of the Arts Image
Ari Khavin, Grace Hoy

Photos: ROSENFELD’S ATTRACTIONS Premieres At University of North Carolina School of the Arts Image
Diana Soto






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