PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Will Come to Flat Rock Playhouse

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Flat Rock Playhouse will present Pride and Prejudice, a vibrant stage adaptation by acclaimed playwright Kate Hamill. This spirited retelling of Jane Austen's beloved novel transforms the familiar story into a high-energy theatrical experience filled with wit, physical comedy, and modern sensibility—while remaining true to the emotional core of the original.

Running from May 1 - 23, Pride and Prejudice invites audiences to rediscover the romance, misunderstandings, and social pressures that define Austen's world. Hamill's adaptation is celebrated for its inventive staging, playful tone, and sharp commentary on class and the absurdities of love.

At the heart of the story is the fiercely intelligent and independent Elizabeth Bennet, who navigates family expectations, societal norms, and her own preconceived notions when she encounters the enigmatic Mr. Darcy. As misunderstandings unravel and truths come to light, both characters must confront their pride—and their prejudice.

“Kate Hamill's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is theatrical, buoyant, and playful, and I want to honor those qualities in our production,” shares director Charlie Johnson. “My goal is to highlight the theatricality of the play rather than just a retelling of the novel onstage. We want it to feel fresh, funny, and surprising–while still honoring the timeless romance that has captivated readers for generations. When you come to see it, expect plenty of laughs and a storytelling experience that only live theatre can deliver.”