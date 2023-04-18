Charlotte Symphony Announces The 2023 Summer Season- Summer Pops At Symphony Park

The Charlotte Symphony announces an exciting summer season that brings live music under the stars to communities throughout the Charlotte region. This year's Summer Pops series features four concerts at Symphony Park including the highly anticipated "Celebrate America!" with a spectacular fireworks display. The Symphony will also perform five free concerts in Charlotte-area community parks.

The Charlotte Symphony's iconic Summer Pops series returns to Symphony Park this summer with four concerts led by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees. This year, the CSO is offering general admission tickets in addition to a subscription package that includes premium reserved space on the lawn for all four concerts. Summer Pops at Symphony Park is presented by Novant Health.

The Music of John Williams

Sunday, June 11, 2023

For more than six decades, John Williams has transported us to far-away galaxies and through heart-pounding adventures. Relive the iconic themes and melodies from your favorite blockbuster films, ranging from Superman and Star Wars to Jurassic Park and more.

Swingin' Jazz at the Park

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Join the Charlotte Symphony for a celebration of Duke Ellington and the music of the Harlem Renaissance.

Family Night at the Movies

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Bring the whole family and relive magical musical moments from some of the greatest family films of all time including Encanto, The Wizard of Oz, Frozen, and more.

Celebrate America!

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Join your Charlotte Symphony for a rousing salute to America with a night of patriotic favorites and tunes that celebrate America's unique musical traditions - all topped off with a spectacular fireworks finale!

"Novant Health is excited to sponsor a family-favorite event here in the Charlotte area," said Saad Ehtisham, president of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and the Charlotte market. "The Summer Pops at Symphony Park is a Charlotte tradition and has been bringing joy to families for four decades. Through our partnership with the Charlotte Symphony, Novant Health is honored to connect the community through arts and culture."

Summer Pops concerts are held at Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Prelude performances begin at 7:00 p.m. Charlotte Symphony performances begin at 8:15 p.m. Parking is free. Visit our FAQ page for details about what to bring, parking, accessibility, and more.

The Charlotte Symphony's Summer Pops concerts have become an iconic summer experience in the Queen City, bringing together tens of thousands of Charlotteans to share picnics, great music, and fireworks under the stars with family and friends. This summer, the CSO celebrates 40 years of this great Charlotte tradition.

The Charlotte Symphony will perform five free community concerts in parks throughout Charlotte including Stumptown Park in Matthews, Friday, June 9, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.; Duke Energy's EnergyExplorium at McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville, date to be announced; Bailey Road Park in Cornelius on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.; Pineville Lake Park in Pineville on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.; and Village Park in Kannapolis on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for Summer Pops are on sale now at Click Here. Pre-purchased general admission tickets for "The Music of John Williams," "Swingin' Jazz at the Park," and "Family Night at the Movies" are $15 for adults and $5 for youth (Ages 13-18). "Celebrate America" is $18 for adults and $5 for youth. Children 12 and under are free but will need a ticket to attend. Prices increase for day-of purchases. Subscriptions to all four Summer Pops concerts are available and include premium reserved spaces on the lawn. Subscription prices are $200 for a Pod of 2, $360 for a Pod of 4, $510 for a Pod of 6, and $640 for a Pod of 8. Information about the free concerts in local community parks can be found at charlottesymphony.org/community engagement.

One of the premier music organizations in the Southeastern United States and the oldest operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) connects with more than 100,000 music lovers each year through its lively season of concerts, broadcasts, community events, and robust educational programs. The CSO is committed to its mission of uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional musical experiences. The CSO employs 62 professional full-time orchestra musicians, fosters three youth orchestras, and offers significant educational support aimed at serving the under-resourced areas of our community. Founded in 1932, the Charlotte Symphony plays a leading cultural role in the Charlotte area and aims to serve the community as a civic leader, reflecting and uniting our region through the transformative power of live music.

ALL PROGRAMS AND ARTISTS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE