Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Charlotte Symphony Announces Revised Schedule

Charlotte Symphony will suspend all rehearsals, recordings, and live virtual concerts through February 2, 2021.

Jan. 15, 2021  

In light of new coronavirus health guidelines from the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director, and in compliance with Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, the Charlotte Symphony will suspend all rehearsals, recordings, and live virtual concerts through February 2, 2021.

All four previously announced virtual concerts - Mozart Night Music, Holst + Elgar, Mozart + Wirén, and Beethoven Symphony No. 1 - have been rescheduled for February 6-April 24, 2021. Visit charlottesymphony.org/classical for a full schedule.



Related Articles View More Charlotte Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sydney Opera House Announces $21 Summer Tickets
  • The Seymour Centre Presents THE PASS As Part Of Mardi Gras
  • BEAUTIFUL THING To Be Presented as Part of Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
  • BEAUTIFUL THING Presented As Part of Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras