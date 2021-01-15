Charlotte Symphony Announces Revised Schedule

In light of new coronavirus health guidelines from the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director, and in compliance with Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, the Charlotte Symphony will suspend all rehearsals, recordings, and live virtual concerts through February 2, 2021.

All four previously announced virtual concerts - Mozart Night Music, Holst + Elgar, Mozart + Wirén, and Beethoven Symphony No. 1 - have been rescheduled for February 6-April 24, 2021. Visit charlottesymphony.org/classical for a full schedule.