Charlotte Symphony 2024 Summer Pops Programs and Dates Announced

The Charlotte Symphony has announced details for the 2024 Summer Pops series.

The Summer Pops series returns to Symphony Park this summer with four concerts led by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees. Summer Pops concerts have become an iconic summer experience in the community, bringing together tens of thousands of residents to share picnics, stirring music, and fireworks under the stars with family and friends. This summer, the CSO celebrates 41 years of this storied Charlotte tradition.

“We're thrilled to once again bring the Charlotte community together for unforgettable evenings filled with music, picnics, and fireworks,” said Charlotte Symphony President and CEO David Fisk.

“This season's lineup promises to reflect and celebrate the diverse, vibrant spirit of our city through captivating performances. We're deeply grateful for the continued partnership of Novant Health, whose support enables us to bring these concerts to life and create cherished memories for families and friends at Symphony Park.”

“The Summer Pops concert series is a treasured Charlotte tradition, and we're proud to continue supporting the great work of the Charlotte Symphony,” said Saad Ehtisham, DHA, senior vice president, Novant Health and president, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, and Novant Health's greater Charlotte market. “Music, like medicine, is vital to the health and wellness of our communities, and our growing partnership is a beautiful example of how we're bringing remarkable experiences to life as we build a healthier future together.”

Sonidos Latinos: Latin Sounds

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Feel the heat of the vibrant rhythms and melodies of Latin music, performed by your Charlotte Symphony! Experience the passion and energy of music by iconic Latin composers and works inspired by the rich tapestry of Latin sounds.

A Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday, June 16, 2024,

Celebrate Juneteenth with your Charlotte Symphony as we honor African American musical heritage and unite in the spirit of freedom with works by Scott Joplin, Louis Armstrong, and more. Special guest VanVan, a local 5-year-old rapper who has taken social media by storm and performed at the Kennedy Center Honors for Queen Latifah, will join forces with the CSO for a truly unforgettable performance.

Music from the Movies

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Bring the whole family to relive magical musical moments from some of the greatest films of all time! Gather under the stars at Symphony Park for inspiring and unforgettable music from The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Star Wars, and more.

Celebrate America

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Join your Charlotte Symphony for a stirring salute to America featuring patriotic favorites and iconic tunes that highlight our country's diverse musical heritage — all topped off with a spectacular fireworks finale!

Summer Pops concerts are held at Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Prelude performances begin at 7:00 p.m. Charlotte Symphony performances begin at 8:15 p.m. Parking is free. Visit our FAQ page for details about what to bring, parking, accessibility, and more.

Tickets

Tickets for Summer Pops are on sale now at charlottesymphony.org/summer. Pre-purchased general admission tickets for “Sonidos Latinos: Latin Sounds,” “A Juneteenth Celebration,” and “Music from the Movies” are $15 for adults and $5 for youth (Ages 13–18). “Celebrate America” is $18 for adults and $5 for youth. Children 12 and under are free but will need a ticket to attend. Prices increase for day-of purchases. Subscriptions to all four Summer Pops concerts are available and include premium reserved spaces on the lawn.

About the Charlotte Symphony

One of the premier music organizations in the Southeastern United States and the oldest operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) connects with more than 130,000 music lovers each year through its lively season of concerts, broadcasts, community events, and robust educational programs. The CSO is committed to its mission of uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional musical experiences. The CSO employs 65 professional full-time orchestra musicians, fosters three youth orchestras, and offers significant educational support aimed at serving the under-resourced areas of our community. Founded in 1932, the Charlotte Symphony plays a leading cultural role in the Charlotte area and serves the community as a civic leader, reflecting and uniting our region through the transformative power of live music.