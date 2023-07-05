Charlotte Conservatory Theatre to Present A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at the Mint Museum Randolph in August

Charlotte Conservatory Theatre will present A Doll's House, Part 2, its third full production and first at the Mint Museum Randolph's intimate performance space. This will follow the new company's hit productions of Witch and POTUS at the Booth Playhouse and the Cain Center for the Arts.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

August 3 - 13, 2023

Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm

Sundays at 2:00pm.

Tickets range from $25.00 to $35.00 and are on sale now at Click Here.

The Mint Museum Randolph is located at 2730 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207.

ABOUT A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2:

In the 1879 debut of Henrik Ibsen's iconic A Doll's House, Nora Helmer shocked audiences with her infamous "door slam heard around the world," a bold decision that terminated her relationships with her husband and children but created space for a budding relationship with herself.

Fast forward to 2017 and Lucas Hnath's Tony-nominated sequel, A Doll's House, Part 2. Nora is back, knocking on that same door she slammed fifteen years earlier. Now a successful, self-made writer, is Nora prepared to reckon with the family she left in her journey of self discovery? Audiences need not be familiar with the original play to feel gut punched by this bracingly funny and unabashedly contemporary sequel that dives into the aftermath of a courageous act.

Directed by Matt Cosper (XOXO) and featuring Kellee Stall, Shawn Halliday, Gina Stewart, and Laura Scott Cary, A Doll's House, Part 2 makes its Charlotte debut after years of wowing audiences as one of the finest acting showcases in Modern American Theatre.

The show will be designed by Tom Burch (scenic), Beth Killion (costumes), Robyn Warfield (lights) and Maf Maddix (sound). Carrie Cranford will serve as production manager, and Amanda Labrie will stage manage. Marla Brown will produce.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Lucas Hnath's plays include Dana H., The Thin Place, Hillary and Clinton, A Doll's House, Part 2, Red Speedo, The Christians, A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay about the Death of Walt Disney, Isaac's Eye, and Death Tax. He has been produced on Broadway at the John Golden and Lyceum Theatres; Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop, The Vineyard, Playwrights Horizons, Soho Rep, and Ensemble Studio Theatre; and premiered work regionally at the Goodman, Center Theatre Group, Humana Festival of New Plays, Victory Gardens, and South Coast Repertory. He is a New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect, a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, and an alumnus of New Dramatists. Awards: Whiting Award, Guggenheim Fellowship, Kesselring Prize, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, Obie Award for Playwriting, Steinberg Playwright Award, Windham-Campbell Literary Prize, Lucille Lortel Award, and a Tony Nomination for Best Play.

Charlotte Conservatory Theatre is a new professional performing arts company modeled after our national tradition of robust, world-class regional theatres. We strive to engage Charlotte in the transformative power of impeccably produced plays, making a case for the eternal power of theatre as a force for civic good. By connecting theatre's complex history to the conscience of the present day, we hope to energize and sustain a new generation of theatregoers who are hungry to engage with art as a cornerstone of a healthy, inclusive, and equitable community. Our first two plays were Jen Silverman's Witch and Selina Fillinger's POTUS.