Charlotte Ballet Cancels THE NUTCRACKER

The production is cancelled for the first time since 1992.

Charlotte Ballet has announced the cancellation of its December production of The Nutcracker.

"Unfortunately, we will not be able to celebrate the company's 50 amazing years as we had originally planned, and we have canceled Nutcracker for the first time since 1992," the company said in a statement.

Below is a list of all cancelled or rescheduled productions:

Rescheduled

Sleeping Beauty, Belk Theater, December 10-20, 2020

Canceled

Spring Works, Knight Theater, April 23-25, 2020

Choreographic Lab, Center for Dance, May 14-16, 2020

The Most Incredible Thing, Knight Theater, September 26 - October 3, 2020

Harold and the Purple Crayon: A Dance Adventure, November 6-8, 2020

Nutcracker, Belk Theater, December 4-27, 2020

Cinderella: A Fairy-Tailored Classic, Knight Theater, March 12-21, 2021

Choreographic Lab, Center for Dance, May 20-22, 2021

Read the full statement below:

As a community-driven organization, the health and safety of our audience, dancers, students and staff remain our top priority, which has led to the difficult decision to revise our 2020/2021 Season. Unfortunately, we will not be able to celebrate the company's 50 amazing years as we had originally planned, and we have canceled Nutcracker for the first time since 1992. Yet we remain resilient and have created a modified season that will open in December with the glorious production Sleeping Beauty: A Fairy-Tailored Classic.

Even during an abbreviated season, we are committed to employing our dancers and ask you to consider donating the value of your tickets for any canceled performances to The Resilience Fund. We are so grateful for the support we have received throughout this crisis as we become even more reliant on subscribers, donors, ticket holders and all lovers of ballet!

Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. We are available any time should you need us, and we will continue to celebrate dance through our newsletter Keeping House and our social media channels until we see each other again at the theater!

