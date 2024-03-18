Center Stage Concert Series to Return to Earl Scruggs Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Having surpassed a milestone 10th year in operation this January, Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC will resume celebrations with the return of its annual Center Stage Concert Series. Commencing Thursday, March 21 with a performance by IBMA award-winning outfit Tray Wellington Band, and featuring a world-class lineup of Americana and bluegrass mainstays, including Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius, Kristin Scott Benson & Friends, Black Opry Revue, and more, the series is set to kick off this week and continue monthly through August 8. For a complete schedule of events, pricing information, and ticket links, see below.

Earlier this year, Earl Scruggs Center played host to a special anniversary edition of its yearly Remembering Earl benefit concert, which also coincided with the 100th birthday of three-finger banjo pioneer, Earl Scruggs. The one-night revue included performances by GRAMMY-winning bluegrass ensemble The Travelin’ McCourys, esteemed banjoist Tony Trischka and unrivaled dobro master Jerry Douglas. Taking place at Shelby’s Malcolm Brown Auditorium, just down the road from the small community where Scruggs was born and raised, the event was part of a widespread effort to memorialize the legacy and international impact of the singular bluegrass picker.

With a whirlwind year ahead, Earl Scruggs Center looks forward to showcasing an array of talent at its forthcoming Center Stage Concert Series. Founded in 2014, the first-rate facility boasts an immersive, all ages museum and multipurpose event space which plays host to a variety of programming year-round. In addition to its unique display of permanent exhibits, the Scruggs Center also regularly features a number of rotating presentations that further explore Earl Scruggs’ comprehensive career, personal history, and cultural impact. To learn more about Earl Scruggs Center and its current offerings, visit www.earlscruggscenter.org.

Tickets to Earl Scruggs Center Presents – Center Stage Concert Series are on sale now. A limited number of season passes are available while supplies last. For tickets, visit http://earlscruggscenter.org/events/.

Earl Scruggs Center – Center Stage Concert Series 2024 Lineup

March 21 - Tray Wellington Band

April 16 - Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius

May 21 - Laura Boosinger & Josh Goforth

June 20 - Black Opry Revue

July 18 - Larry & Joe

August 8 - Kristin Scott Benson & Friends