Carolina Mall Cinema Takes Show Outside with New Drive-In Theater

Upcoming films at the location include Dirty Dancing and I Still Believe.

Aug. 11, 2020  

The show goes outside for Carolina Mall Cinema's new drive-in theater addition, reports the Charlotte Observer.

The drive-in theater is located just outside of Carolina Mall Cinema, at 120 Country Club Drive in Concord, North Carolina.

Tickets are priced at $20 per car, with concessions available for purchase. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets beforehand online to keep the process contact-free.

