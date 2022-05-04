CINDERELLA to be Presented at the High Point Theatre

The magic of Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is coming to the High Point Theatre stage May 6-8. This lush production features an incredible 11-piece orchestra, fantastical transformations and all the moments you love-the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more. It combines the story's classic elements, plus some surprising new twists!

Rodgers + Hammerstein' CINDERELLA is the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, this hilarious and romantic musical will delight audience members of all ages.

Ella is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn't let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion and forgiveness. She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place. She not only fights for her own dreams, but helps the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams too.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II.

One of Rodgers + Hammerstein's most popular titles, CINDERELLA was written for television - debuting in 1957 starring Julie Andrews. In 2013, the show made its long-overdue Broadway debut. Along with CINDERELLA, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein's legendary musicals include Oklahoma!, Carousel, The King and I, South Pacific and The Sound of Music.

Mr. Beane's book for Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA blends masterfully with the musical's cherished score with songs including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," "Ten Minutes Ago" and "There's Music In You".

Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA performances will be at High Point Theatre (220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point) Friday, May 6 at 7:30 pm; Saturday May 7 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, May 8 at 2:00pm. There will be a special pay-what-you-can at the door option on Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 pm. This is the production's Final Dress Rehearsal and seating is first-come-first- served.

Tickets are on sale at www.highpointtheatre.com and www.hpct.net. You can also call the High Point Theatre Box office M-F (9 am-5 pm) at 336-887-3001. Box office also opens 1 hour before each performance. Ticket prices range from $22 to $25. Adults: $25, Seniors (65+): $22, Students (through college): $22, Military: $22. Thursday Night Final Dress rehearsal is pay-what-you-can at the door. Tickets for groups of 15+ are $20.

Runtime: Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission.

High Point Community Theatre is a 501c3 non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers. HPCT is wrapping up its 46th year of bringing quality live theatre to the Triad. The 2022/23 Main Stage season will open with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in October. Followed by the 8th annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL in December, NUNSENSE in March 2023, and MATILDA:THE MUSICAL in May 2023. This summer HPCT will present a teen production of GODSPELL JR (June) and a youth production of FROZEN JR. Individual tickets as well as 2022/23 season Flex Passes are on sale at www.hpct.net. Student/senior/military and group discounts are available.

Photo by Brad McMillan. Left-right: Nick Helms as Prince Topher; Jennifer Soulier as Ella; Courtney Lowe as Marie.