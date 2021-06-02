Blumenthal Performing Arts Names Dawn Anthony New Community Impact Manager

Blumenthal Performing Arts has announced music educator, author, and playwright Dawn Anthony has joined the company's Education Department as a Community Impact Manager.

In her new role, Anthony will manage relationships, partnerships, and programming to serve diverse community needs with specific attention to diversity, inclusion, and equity; inspiring and leading efforts to expand the reach and impact of Blumenthal's education initiatives.

"I'm thrilled to serve alongside the Blumenthal education team, as we deepen, broaden, and enrich the experiences of our communities," said Anthony. "I'm convinced that the creative and cultural sharing will be twofold as we're inspired to learn from our artists and communities at large."

"Dawn brings an authentic passion to understand every person as an individual with their own traditions, experiences, communities, and artistic expressions," added Andrea Maloney, Blumenthal's Vice President of Education. "Her gift of listening and learning combined with her passion to share and connect the vast human experience through arts will be a powerful addition to the Blumenthal team."

Anthony earned her degree in music from Queens University of Charlotte but still pursues her love for learning, performing and teaching through cultural exchanges and musical collaborations beyond the stage and classroom.

Prior to officially joining the Blumenthal team, she assisted Blumey Awards Music Director David Dabbon with music for student rehearsals, tech week and recording of the 2021 Blumey Awards that debuted May 25th on PBS Charlotte.

In February of 2018, Dawn completed her first children's book entitled "The Gift Way Up in the Closet" and in July of 2019, she partnered with S. Kristi Douglas of She Reigns ministries for the musical adaptation of her children's book, "The Gift Way Up in the Closet: The Musical."

Dawn was honored to pay tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Nancy Wilson for JazzArts Charlotte's Jazz Room series and serves as a music educator for her own organization, DNAMuzic.