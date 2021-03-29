Blumenthal Performing Arts Casting Locals For THE OFFICE! A MURDER MYSTERY PARODY: WHO IS THE SCRANTON STRANGLER?

Blumenthal Performing Arts is casting Charlotte-area performers for eleven roles for the upcoming show, The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who is the Scranton Strangler?, produced by Right Angle Entertainment.

Performers will embody characters based on those from hit television show The Office and will interact with audiences as they walk a set route to uncover which character may in fact be the infamous Scranton Strangler.

"We are excited to tap into Charlotte's exceptional pool of talent for this interactive show," says Blumenthal President Tom Gabbard. "It's a great opportunity to showcase the city as audiences follow the show throughout Uptown and interact with performers who live and work here."

Auditions are open to any age, ethnicity and gender identity. Actors should be able to embody the characters from television but do not have to physically resemble them. Performers with improvisation skills, good comic timing and quick wit a plus.

Auditions and rehearsals will take place virtually. The show will open May 20 and run through June 6, 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the public April 23, 2021.

The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who is the Scranton Strangler? is the second outdoor, immersive theater experience presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts, following last winter's Art Heist which also featured a cast of local actors.

The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who is the Scranton Strangler? is an all-new interactive and immersive parody walking tour. Socially distanced audiences will follow a tour guide along a set route in Uptown Charlotte to meet and interrogate each suspect. Through conversations and scenes, actors will reveal clues to the detective audience as they try to solve the case. Each performance will be unique as actors improvise with every interaction. The show will comply with all federal and local health and safety guidelines with regard to Covid-19.

Interested actors should submit a current headshot and resume to hello@rightangleent.com. Full audition details can be found at http://blumenthalarts.org/OfficeCasting

Available Roles

The following characters can be played by performers of any age, ethnicity or gender.

MICHAEL

Michael is not only the world's best boss, he's the world's best tour guide. The quarantine has been tough for him. Work from home? Michael doesn't know what that means. Literally. To kill time and catch a killer, he's putting on this Tour de Farce. Michael is 'always on' with a constant stream of jokes, puns, and impressions. The actor should match this energy and command a room.

DWIGHTDwight is the Assistant to the Tour Guide and has his priorities in order: he's a farmer first, a paper salesman also first, a Volunteer Sheriff's Deputy (also first), and a black belt in Karate, first as well. His hobbies include world domination, office domination, and beets. Total and complete commitment to the character is the single most important thing about this role.

JIMJim is the boy next door type who everyone likes. He's easy going, earnest, full of heart, and most importantly John Krasinski . Jim enjoys pranking Dwight, egging on Michael, and loving Pam. He has agreed to be a part of this tour because he thought it would be funny. That's how he makes most of his decisions. Must be able to smirk, look adorable, and win over the crowd every time.

PAMPam is the heart and soul of the office and this murder mystery tour. She would rather be at home binging Great British Bake Off and making bread, but Jim begged her to come along. Pam is smart, witty, independent, pregnant with a pandemic baby, and just as much in love with Jim as the day they were married. After years of working with Michael, she knows exactly how to put him in his place.

PHYLLIS / MEREDITHThis actor will play both Phyllis and Meredith. Phyllis is the matronly motherly type with an obsession for erotic-true-crime. She likes to gossip, stir the pot, and solve sexy mysteries. The only thing she loves more than the Party Planning Committee is her husband, Bob Vance. She'd kill for both of them but is not a suspect. Meredith is brash, bold, and black-out drunk. She doesn't care what people think, but she probably should. Due to her proximity to the recent crime and her instability as a human being, she is a suspect.

TOBYToby is the worst. You can smell his sadness from six feet away. He looks like every disappointment in your life wrapped up in one person. If someone told you that Toby killed a bunch of people you would nod your head and agree, because it's not that much of a surprise. Many have thought that Toby is the strangler, but many others have thought his hands are too weak to strangle. Toby is nasal, soft spoken, a constant thorn in Michael's side, and likes to do cross-stitch in his spare time.

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THE SHOW, ACTORS SHOULD E-MAIL THE FOLLOWING:

A headshot and resume as an attachment.

Please ensure your attachment names include your NAME and the word "RESUME" or "HEADSHOT."