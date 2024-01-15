BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, URINETOWN, and More Set For Spring Theatre's Upcoming Season

A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring has just announced their 14th season, the Season of Hope. In 2024, the theatre will feature shows which utilize hope as a torch to light a way through the darkness, as an agent of positive change, and just for good ol'-fashioned fairytale wishes to come true..

The season will start with Camp Wildernotes, an original show by local songwriter Beth Frack. This production is part of Spring Theatre's aspiring artists program, and will feature the youngest members of our community. The show will premiere in March at the Mountcastle Theatre in downtown Winston-Salem.

Every Brilliant Thing, the second production of the season, is a one-man show demonstrating the power of hope and resilience while navigating the struggles of a family faced with mental health crises. The show will feature Dan Beckmann, who also serves as Spring's Artistic Director.

In June, the modern classic Disney's Beauty and The Beast will come alive on the stage at HanesBrands Theatre in an unforgettable night of musical theatre featuring members from all over the community.

Urinetown will be Spring Theatre's teen-lead production in July, a brilliant (if questionably-named) show about a devastating global water shortage that has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. A hilarious show rife with biting social commentary and a ton of heart, this one is not to be missed.

After that, August brings Peter and the Starcatcher, a daring play that explores how a young orphan ultimately became Peter Pan.

Then, in December, the season will round out with Spring Theatre's annual holiday show, which tours to retirement communities across the Triad, bringing joy to those who need it the most.

Although Spring Theatre is dedicated and focused on our youth, community members of all ages are encouraged to participate both on and off the stage. For additional media items, to set up interviews, or to be involved in any way with Spring Theatre, please visit Click Here or contact Executive Director Erinn Dearth at Erinn@SpringTheatre.org or 336-528-5343.