Asheville Musical Theatre Kicks Off Their Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a sold-out inaugural season, Asheville Musical Theatre will kick off its 2024 season! This powerful season will feature three musicals, all produced in the heart of Asheville's vibrant downtown, and all focused on highlighting the local vibrant artistic community.

"Our season promises an eclectic mix of performances that will hopefully captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression," says Asheville Musical Theatre founder and Executive Director J. Ethan Henry.

The company, now in its second year, "...was born out of a profound desire to provide the kind of opportunities to the community that I, myself, wished I had growing up. Our foundation is built on the principles of challenging and educating audiences through meaningful art while ensuring a truly entertaining experience. We aim to be more than just a theatre; we strive to create a haven for a vibrant artistic community-a place of belonging where creativity knows no bounds and it's so important to me that this happens here in my hometown of Asheville, NC." Henry says.

The beginning of Asheville Musical Theatre's 2024 show lineup will include...

Songs for a New World showing July 16-21, 2024 at the Tina McGuire Theatre at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. The first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love, and the choices that we make. Featuring local artist Naimah Coleman, Richie Barrella, Samantha (Sammie) Resnik, Maddy Curtis, Arizona Hall, and Shua Scilex under the direction of Destini Flemming and music direction of Aleisa Baker.

The regional premiere of Daddy Long Legs showing July 25-28, 2024 at the Tina McGuire Theatre at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts directed by Executive Director J. Ethan Henry under the music direction of Gabrielle Tee. Based on the classic novel, which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire. Set in turn-of-the-century New England, the musical tells the moving story of orphan Jerusha Abbott (Madison Garris) of the John Grier Home and her mysterious benefactor Jervis (Maximilian Koger) who changes the course of her life.

Asheville Musical Theatre will end its exciting second season with Spring Awakening showing September 5-8, 2024 at Diana Wortham Theatre at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade." Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality, and rock and roll.

Tickets for this season are available now. To find out more or to purchase tickets, please visit www.avlmt.org.

Comments