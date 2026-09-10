MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL to Launch 25th Anniversary Tour with BCRF Partnership

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Menopause the Musical has announced the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world, as the official charitable partner for its 25th Anniversary North American Tour.



Over the past 25 years, Menopause the Musical has raised more than $1 million through “Hot Flash Fan” sales to support women's charities across the U.S. During the 2026-27 25th Anniversary Tour, Menopause the Musical will donate proceeds from fan sales to BCRF. Before each performance, audience members can learn about the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and purchase the show's signature fans.



The Breast Cancer Research Foundation x Menopause the Musical Hot Flash Fans will be sold in more than 60 cities on tour, recognizing the organizations' shared commitment to women's health. Tour stops include California, New York, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Iowa, Maine, South Dakota, New Mexico and more. Current tour schedule at MenopauseTheMusical.com, with additional dates coming soon.

“This partnership with Menopause the Musical is especially fitting since breast cancer patients often experience menopause as a result of treatment. As a young patient, I was pushed into treatment-induced menopause at the age of 36,” said Sadia Zapp, BCRF Managing Director of Communications and Content. “By supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the show is helping fuel research that is devoted to saving lives while improving the quality of life for patients around the world—so that women with breast cancer don't just survive, but thrive.”

Menopause the Musical, with support from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Times Square Alliance, is planning a vibrant World Menopause Day celebration and the World's First HOT FLASH Mob Kickline, inviting women to laugh, connect, and reclaim their vitality. The Times Square event on October 18, 2026, at 4:00 pm in Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets is dedicated to raising awareness and shattering the stigma surrounding menopause. Guests can join the festivities by wearing pink to raise awareness of breast cancer and menopause. The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary Breast Cancer Research Foundation x Menopause the Musical Hot Flash Fan. Menopause the Musical cast members Stacey Harris and Nancy Slusser will join the kickline, with more special guests to be announced in subsequent weeks.



Menopause the Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Now celebrating 25 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause the Musical has evolved as a grassroots movement of women who deal with life adjustments around 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.



Menopause the Musical will launch its national charitable partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation on its 25th Anniversary Tour beginning in September 2026. ​ Interviews available upon request. Show details and current information available at MenopauseTheMusical.com.

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