Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make $2 Million Gift to Education Through Music

Education Through Music has received a $2 million gift from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in support of the organization's work to provide high-quality music education to underserved students in under-resourced New York City public schools.

The gift is part of Swift and Kelce's broader support of charitable organizations working to strengthen communities and expand opportunity. For Education Through Music, the investment will help sustain and grow even more music education programs that reach thousands of underserved students across New York City.

'At Education Through Music, we believe every child deserves access to the joy, creativity, and confidence that music education provides,' said Janice Weinman, Chief Executive Officer of Education Through Music. 'Taylor and Travis's extraordinary generosity is a powerful affirmation of that belief. This gift will help us reach more students, support more music teachers, and ensure that music remains a meaningful part of a child's core education, especially in schools where access to the arts is too often limited.'

Since its inception 35 years ago, Education Through Music has reached more than 350,000 students. Through long-term partnerships with schools, ETM provides music teachers, curriculum, professional development, instruments, resources, and performance opportunities that make music a core part of students' education.

For many ETM students, music class is a place of belonging, expression, and possibility. Evaluations document that the organization's work helps students build confidence, collaboration, creativity, and pride while contributing to their academic achievement.

Taylor and Travis's $2 million gift will support ETM's continued efforts to strengthen school music programs, expand access to instruments and classroom resources, and provide students with opportunities to learn, create, perform, and build confidence through music.

'We are deeply grateful to Taylor and Travis for recognizing the power of music education and for investing in our students,' Weinman added. 'This gift will make a lasting difference in the lives of children who deserve every opportunity to make their minds sing.'

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