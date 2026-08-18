Jelani Remy to Host Broadway Cares' 5th Annual NextGen Spotlight

Broadway's brightest stars on the rise step into the spotlight for a heartfelt evening of song and storytelling at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' 5th annual NextGen Spotlight. This intimate benefit concert returns to The Green Room 42 on September 17, presented by Broadway Cares' NextGen Advocates.

Directed and hosted by Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical), this one-night-only performance celebrating the next generation of Broadway starts at 7 pm Eastern at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, NYC) and will be streamed online.

Tickets are available at broadwaycares.org/spotlight2026; in-person tickets start at $29 and livestream tickets are $25.

The first wave of performers joining Remy are Nick Alvino (Death Becomes Her), John Clay III (Ragtime), emerging talent Tallulah Nouss, Diego Rodriguez (West End's Evita) and Regine Sophia (Chess), led by music director Jeremiah Ginn. More performers and special guests will be announced at a later date.

Remy was most recently seen on the Broadway stage in the dual role of Mayor Goldie Wilson III/Marvin Berry in Back to the Future: The Musical. He starred as Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and made his Broadway debut as Simba in Disney's The Lion King.

Last year's NextGen Spotlight was hosted by Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and featured performances from Caroline Bowman (SMASH), Josh Dela Cruz (Aladdin), Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves) and more, joined by theater veterans Charlotte D'Amboise and Tshidi Manye, Broadway's longest running Rafiki in The Lion King. Previous lineups included Tony winner Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Lost Boys), Tony nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy) and other Broadway legends in the making.

The NextGen Advocates (broadwaycares.org/nextgen) are young professional ambassadors committed to supporting the work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. They strive to reach a diverse community of donors and build a sustainable foundation for the vital annual grants made to the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) and more than 450 social service organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Every ticket purchase will help provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more to people across the country, including those in entertainment and performing arts, affected by HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.

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