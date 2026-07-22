Photos/Video: Fire Island Dance Festival Raises Record $826,018 for Dancers Responding to AIDS





The 31st annual Fire Island Dance Festival raised a record-breaking $826,018 for Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, during its July 18-19 performances in Fire Island Pines. Check out photos and video of the event.

Despite severe weather forcing schedule changes on Saturday, the festival concluded with two Sunday performances celebrating dance and community while supporting people living with HIV/AIDS and other serious illnesses, as well as members of the performing arts community through Broadway Cares' annual support of the Entertainment Community Fund.

Since its founding in 1995, the festival has raised more than $10 million.

This year's program featured the Fire Island Dance Festival debut of acclaimed choreographer Alexei Ratmansky with Miami City Ballet, alongside four world premieres by Chris Jarosz, Leggybones Physical Theater, Ricky Ubeda, and Jake Vincent.

Performance Highlights

The festival opened with the world premiere of In Bloom, choreographed by Chris Jarosz, in which a cast of Broadway dancers blended classical ballet and contemporary movement in a celebration of growth and renewal.

New Chamber Ballet presented Mandragore, choreographed by founder Miro Magloire, with dancers Nicole McGinnis and Amber Neff exploring themes of intimacy and power through intricate partnering and sculptural movement.

Smuin Contemporary Ballet performed The Singer and the Song, choreographed by Maggie Carey to the music of singer-songwriter Labi Siffre, celebrating queer love through a series of lyrical duets and ensemble work.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet brought First Comes Love, choreographed by co-founding artistic director Dwight Rhoden, with Jillian Davis and Joe González portraying the excitement and uncertainty of new romance.

The world premiere of Until Then, choreographed by Jake Vincent, explored longing and vulnerability through jazz-inspired movement that evolved into a classical ballet finale.

Tony Award nominee Robbie Fairchild offered a preview of his upcoming dance-theater work Lord Chamberlain's Men, inspired by Shakespeare's sonnets. The full work will receive its world premiere this September as part of New York City Center's Fall for Dance festival.

Leggybones Physical Theater debuted the world premiere This for Now, combining acrobatics, comedy, and contemporary dance in a work created and performed by founders Casey Bronwyn Howes and Jacob Michael Warren.

Choreographer Ricky Ubeda premiered Anytime Now, an energetic ensemble work exploring fear, ambition, and self-discovery through contemporary movement.

The festival concluded with an excerpt from Alexei Ratmansky's Roses from the South: Three Waltzes for Toby, performed by Miami City Ballet, showcasing the choreographer's blend of classical ballet vocabulary and contemporary theatricality.

Festival festivities began Friday evening with a Leadership Supporters event featuring tap dancer Luke Hickey, joined by John Manzari and Tommy Wasiuta, accompanied by a live jazz trio.

Emmy Award winner and 2026 Emmy nominee Jeff Hiller served as host, sharing memories of attending the festival more than two decades ago before introducing the weekend's performances.

As part of its National Grants Program, Broadway Cares and Dancers Responding to AIDS also announced a $25,000 grant to the Pines Care Center, supporting continued access to medications and healthcare resources for the Fire Island Pines community.

The festival was supported by corporate sponsor The New York Times.

Photo Credit: Curtis-Brown/Elyse Mertz

Physical Theater

Robbie Fairchild photo by Elyse Mertz 64

Robbie Fairchild

choreography by Jake Vincent

Choreography by Jake Vincent

Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Fire Island Dance Festival 2026 Smuin Contemporary Ballet

Fire Island Dance Festival 2026 full company

Miami City Ballet

Miami City Ballet

Choreography by Ricky Ubeda

Choreography by Ricky Ubeda

Choreography by Ricky Ubeda

Leggybones Physical Theater

Leggybones Physical Theater

Choreography by Luke Hickey

Choreography by Luke Hickey

Choreography by Luke Hickey

Jeff Hiller

Danny Whitman, Denise Roberts

Smuin Contemporary Ballet

New Chamber Ballet

New Chamber Ballet

Choreography by Chris Jarosz

Choreography by Chris Jarosz

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