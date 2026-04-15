DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS To Be Presented By Brick Church Community Theater This Spring

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With a spoonful of sugar and a whole lot of heart, The Brick Church Community Theater invites the New York City community to experience its spring production of Disney's Mary Poppins. This vibrant performance brings together members of the church, school, and surrounding neighborhood for a joyful theatrical event, complete with a live orchestra. Running from April 30th to May 3rd, 2026, the magical production will take place at 62 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128.

Guided by musical theater professionals in NYC, including American contemporary choreographer Daryn Weis, Disney's Mary Poppins brings together a varied ensemble of performers across all age groups across the Upper East Side. At Brick Church, renowned for its preschool education at The Brick Church School, numerous young children from across New York City take part as penguins in this production, while older children and teens take on more featured roles as chimney sweeps and kite flyers. Designed to foster creativity and artistic growth, the play offers these young talents a place and community for self-expression and enrichment.

Marie Fabian, the Director of The Brick Church School, is thrilled about the preschool-aged children's growth and learning through their participation in the production.

"The performing arts and education go hand in hand in shaping confident, lifelong learners. The Day School is thrilled to once again partner with The Brick Church Community Theater, providing opportunities for creativity, self-expression, and connection for our students, parents, and teachers."

Courtney Edwards, the Director of Brick Church's Community Theater program, agrees, and adds the importance of community for all children (and adults) through theater.

"As the parent of a child in the Day School and a fourth-generation church member, I've seen first-hand how Brick Church serves as the community's home away from home. Bringing theater to Brick Church strengthens the existing community and fosters a sense of belonging."

Featuring dedicated members of the Upper East Side and The Brick Presbyterian Church, Disney's Mary Poppins marks one of the truly rare community-driven productions. Tickets for the musical are $45 and $15 for students. One can purchase tickets at this website. Tickets cover only a portion of the production costs. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support programs like this at The Brick Church.