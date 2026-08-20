Lin-Manuel Miranda, Paul Rudd and Hillary Clinton to Team Up for Karaoke Fundraiser

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Paul Rudd, and Hillary Clinton will be hosting a special karaoke fundraiser on October 19th in New York. The evening will feature a star-studded lineup of special guest performers to be announced at a later date.

Fans across the country are getting a chance to win an all-inclusive VIP package with an exclusive meet and greet with Lin-Manuel and Hillary Clinton, round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations for the winner and a guest, and of course, VIP tickets to the event itself. Link to enter is available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/karaoke-sweepstakes.

Each entry directly supports two organizations dedicated to the defense of democracy, voter mobilization, and civic representation: Latino Victory Project and Onward Together. Fans can enter to win by contributing $10 or more, though no contribution is necessary to enter or win. The Sweepstakes are live now and will end on October 2, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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