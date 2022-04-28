Vital Theatre Company To Launch First Lancaster Production

Vital Theatre Company has announced the launch of its first production in Lancaster County, the company's one-hour, six-actor "The Wizard of Oz" The production is directed by Stephen Sunderlin and choreographed by Rebecca Frazier, based on original adaption and direction by Vital Theatre Company co-founder Michael Schloegl.

The single performance runs Saturday, May 7th at 1:00 pm at Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz, PA 17543. Tickets start at $20.00 and can be purchased by visiting www.vitaltheatre.org, calling (717) 723-8463 or by visiting the Mickey's Black Box one-hour before the performance.

A one-hour adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz," the classic tale that has been entertaining audiences for ages, features a cast of 6 actors, the Munchkins as puppets, one flying monkey and a funny witch. Perfect for audiences 2-7 years old. Rediscover the joy of following the yellow brick road with Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion as they travel through a reimagined world of Oz.

"We are thrilled to be launching our first production here in Lancaster County," said Stephen Sunderlin, Vital Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director and Director of "The Wizard of Oz." "I've been traveling to Lancaster regularly since my daughter and son-in-law and their family moved here 4 years years ago and I've fallen in love with the area. After discovering the vibrant arts and cultural community I felt that our family theater productions, catering specifically to children and their families would be a welcome addition to the culturaly arts scene here in Lancaster County."

"It's been an amazing experience getting to program such a variety of events here and the response from the community has been very gratifying." says Dylan Evans, General Manager of the Mickey's Black Box. "Now with the addition of Vital Theatre Company's "The Wizard of Oz," I look forward to this being the start of scheduling more family events for the Lititz community."

"The Wizard of Oz," by By L. Frank Baum, with Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, background Music by Herbert Stothart, dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard, Orchestration by Larry Wilcox, adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, based on the Classic Motion Picture, owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

Michael Schloegl (Adaptor and Original Director) is a New York City based artist. He is one of the founding members of Vital Theatre Company and helped launch the first Vital season with his original show, "Three Bears and A Babe." He works regionally and internationally as a director-choreographer ("Footloose," "Grease," "The Wizard of Oz," "Bring it On!," "Legally Blonde.") Michael has performed throughout the United States and Europe in shows such as West Side Story, Oklahoma, The Will Rogers Follies, and A Chorus Line. He is also a costume designer, children's book author/illustrator and playwright. With his production company, Already Cast Productions, he has toured throughout the East Coast with his interactive history show, History Time Henry. As a theatre and dance educator, Michael has taught a wide spectrum of performers from professional to elementary students.

Stephen Sunderlin (Director) has a wealth of experience running theaters within budget, supporting playwrights and bringing together gifted, like-minded artists. He has planned Vital's seasons since 1999 and helmed the theatre to its current level of excellence. He has served as Artistic Director at the venerable summer-stock theatre, Millbrook Playhouse, and formed a theatrical production company to produce and direct evenings of one acts and other plays. He was previously a resident director with The Pioneer Playhouse. He holds a BA in Theatre from the Bloomberg University of Pennsylvania, trained in the Stanislavski technique with Sonia Moore, studied with Herbert Bergof and completed the two-year Meisner program with William Esper. Stephen has served as Press Associate with Jeffrey Richards Associates on numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. He also branched out into publicity, marketing and advertising, representing many Off and Off Off-Broadway productions.

Rebecca Frazier (Choreographer). Recent credits include: Zoe Hates "Green" (Director, SOOP Theatre SOOP to Nuts Festival) "Evita" (Director/Choreographer, Jean's Playhouse) "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown!" (Director/Choreographer, Theater Barn, Berkshire Theater Award Nominee for Outstanding Musical), "Bolyen," A New Musical (Featured Choreographer, New York Theater Barn Choreography Lab), the short film Dream "No 37, 091" (Choreographer, Winner: Best Experimental Short at the AFAA Awards) and "Body Positive," the debut music video for recording artist J.R. Price. @beccaa118 www.iamrebeccafrazier.com

Featured in the cast are Kevin Michael Buckley, Colton Colbert, Chris Godshall, Taylor Hadsell, Dylan Randazzo, and Catherine Shelley.

Benjamin Stayner is the Musical Director, Holly Buczek is Casting Director. Sharon Mejia, Lauren Jackson and Nicole Wilkowski are the Costume Assistants. Ellie Parker is the Stage Manager.