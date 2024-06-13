Touchstone Theatre Will Present ALICE IN BETHLEHEM This Month

This free event takes place on June 29, 2024 at 5pm in the Bethlehem Rose Garden.

By: Jun. 13, 2024
Touchstone Theatre Will Present ALICE IN BETHLEHEM This Month
Touchstone Theatre will present Alice in Bethlehem – a new, interactive, family friendly show created and performed by the second year Touchstone Theatre/Moravian University MFA students, and helmed by Ensemble Member Matt Prideaux. Developed by the students over the past year, this original performance focuses on reimagining Lewis Carroll's fantastical stories, utilizing the backdrop of the Bethlehem Rose Garden as a real-life Wonderland. In this immersive experience, audience members are invited on a guided tour through Wonderland (which does not quite go according to plan…). This free event takes place on June 29, 2024 at 5pm in the Bethlehem Rose Garden, located in West Bethlehem. 
“We designed the show, from the ground up, with the Bethlehem Rose Garden in mind,” says Matt Prideaux, leader of the project. “We wanted to bring art to people who might have never been to Touchstone before, and fill an already beautiful park with our own unique touch of magic. We hope that our audience leaves with a newfound appreciation for their neighborhood park as well as a deeper love for the brilliant works of Lewis Carroll.”
In Alice in Bethlehem, the audience is invited to take on the role of Alice as they enter into this wonderous new world, tasked with solving a most heinous crime: who stole the Queen’s tarts. They are also encouraged to share a little bit about themselves and their life in Bethlehem with the denizens of Wonderland in a sort of cultural exchange. On this guided walking tour, audiences will celebrate an Unbirthday Party, participate in a Caucus Race, dance the Lobster Quadrille, and most importantly, avoid the dreaded Jabberwocky! 

Touchstone's season is sponsored by Astound Broadband, with media sponsorship provided by WDIY and Lehigh Valley with Love, and print sponsorship provided by Working Dog Press. The theatre is also generously supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

Alice in Bethlehem takes place on June 29, 2024 at 5pm at the Bethlehem Rose Garden. Tickets are free, with donations always welcome. Sturdy shoes, sunscreen, and bug repellant are all highly encouraged! For more information about the event, please visit www.touchstone.org.



