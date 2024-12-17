Theatre Harrisburg Announces Recipients of the 31st Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Harrisburg has announced the recipients of the 31st Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region (Arts Awards). Dr. David Bronstein, an arts leader, patron, benefactor and noted collector, will receive the Award to an Individual; and Open Stage, a regional professional theater, will receive the Award to an Organization, Company, or Group.

The Awards will be presented on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in a Kennedy Center Honors-style theatrical gala at Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in downtown Harrisburg. The ticketed event is open to the public and proceeds benefit Theatre Harrisburg.

Dr. David Bronstein, D.O., a native of Ashland, PA, moved to Harrisburg in 1956 for an internship in osteopathic medicine and soon became involved in the local arts community as a backstage volunteer at Harrisburg Community Theatre (now known as Theatre Harrisburg). Dr. Bronstein's belief that “the arts are priceless and a focus of interest that keeps the community together” led to his service to and generous support of many arts and cultural organizations. Among his leadership roles, he has been a board member and President of Gretna Theatre and the Art Association of Harrisburg, and a board member of Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) and Mount Gretna Area Historical Society. HHA's Dr. David Bronstein Gallery was named in recognition of his generous gift to the capital campaign for the Restoration and Modernization of the HHA Resource Center. He was recently honored with the 2024 John Harris Award from the Historical Society of Dauphin County (HSDC). Dr. Bronstein is nationally recognized for his collection of American Stoneware, much of which is on loan to the HSDC, and a piece of which is on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Open Stage was founded in 1983 by Don and Anne Alsedek and Marianne Fischer to bring thought-provoking, socially conscious theater and education to the community. It began as the Studio/School for acting and then started producing plays in empty office space on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. First called The Alley Theatre, it opened its first full season in 1986. Later, it staged its productions in the Rose Lehrman Arts Center at HAAC and, in1992, moved to its permanent home at 25 Court Street in downtown Harrisburg. Open Stage has remained a cornerstone of the Central Pennsylvania arts community, committed to education and outreach. Its production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” is seen by thousands of school students each year, and “A Christmas Carol” has become an annual tradition. It helped establish the Capital Area School for the Arts and was instrumental in the creation of the Sankofa African American Theatre Company. It continues to inspire young talent through The Alsedek Theatre School. In 2017, Stuart Landon became Producing Artistic Director, broadening the theatre's artistic scope, leading a renovation and expansion to three versatile performance spaces, and adding innovative new programming to celebrate diverse voices.

Since 1989, the Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region have honored artists and arts leaders, philanthropists and visionaries, educators, organizations, and companies. Honorees are chosen by a panel of past recipients. The theatrical gala is presented by Theatre Harrisburg, the region's oldest performing arts organization, founded in 1926. Proceeds from Arts Awards support the work of Theatre Harrisburg. Additional details and information about reservations will be forthcoming at theatreharrisburg.com/artsawards.

Comments