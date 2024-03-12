Theatre Harrisburg Announces CABARET, INTO THE WOODS, And More for 99th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Harrisburg has announced its line-up for Season 99. Theatre Harrisburg is the oldest performing arts organization in the Capital Region and one of the oldest active community theatres in the United States.

CABARET

“Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome!” The company will open Season 99 with the daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining… CABARET! In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, the Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Take your place at the Kit Kat Klub September 6-22 at the Krevsky Center.

INTO THE WOODS

“Once upon a time, in a far-off kingdom, lived a fair maiden, a sad young lad, and a childless baker and his wife.” The second show of Season 99 is a real fairytale… INTO THE WOODS! James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. Running November 8-24 at the Whitaker Center.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

“We're going on an awesome, dangerous, and scary, thrilling, monstrous, and hairy, killer heroes' quest!” The third show of Season 99 is electrifying… THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL! As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure "worthy of the gods" (Time Out New York). Running January 25-February 9 at the Krevsky Center.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

“I believe it was the greatest case of my career, but who am I to say? Modesty forbids it.” The fourth show of Season 99 will be a real nail-biter… AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS! Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. Running April 25-May 11 at the Whitaker Center.

CATHARSIS

“Each of us has a story to tell. And finally, we have an audience to listen. But more than that, we each have something we can learn.” The fifth show of Season 99 is a new work by Pennsylvania playwright, Hope Showers… CATHARSIS! Hope. Redemption. Discovery. Some cozy hell this is. When five powerful greek heroines find themselves trapped in the same room, the women must band together and find the means to escape. Running July 11-12 at the Krevsky Center.

TO BE ANNOUNCED

The sixth show of the season is yet to be announced and will run June 20-29 at the Krevsky Center!

Production team applications are now LIVE and open through April 1st. Apply today at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSf4NyWH3nz8Mg.../viewform

Theatre Harrisburg

Theatre Harrisburg is the oldest performing arts organization in the Capital Region and one of the oldest active community theatres in the United States. Founded as Harrisburg Community Theatre in 1926, the iconic venue became the preeminent home of live theater in Harrisburg. The Theatre's productions are staged at two locations – at Krevsky Center, in an intimate black box space, and, for elaborately staged musicals, in the Sunoco Performance Theater at Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts.