The Young Dubliners To Appear At Bucks County Playhouse, 9/14

The Young Dubliners, known for their upbeat and energetic delivery and a sound that is most commonly called "Celtic Rock," will perform live at Bucks County Playhouse on Saturday, September 14 at 8:00 pm. The Young Dubliners' appearance is part of the Playhouse's Visiting Artist Series.

Although their name suggests a specific musical genre, this California-based band has musical influences that extend far beyond just Irish.

"The sound was always intended to be a hybrid because we all come from such different backgrounds," says band member Keith Roberts. "Even though two of us are from Ireland, a lot of the music we listened to growing up wasn't Irish at all...(and) Everyone writes...so you never know what you'll end up with."

The Young Dubliners have released eight albums of original material and one Irish ballad cover album to date. TV appearances have included ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!." The band's songs have also been featured on the TV shows "Sons Of Anarchy" and "Human Target." The Young Dubliners have toured extensively as a headliner and as an opener for a diverse list of artists, including Collective Soul, Jethro Tull, Johnny Lang, Los Lobos and Chris Isaak.

Tickets to The Young Dubliners are $45. They are available at the Box Office and the New Hope Visitors Center, online at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling 215-862-2121.





