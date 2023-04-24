Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Sun Will Come Out at Revolution Superfest in Central PA Next Month

The event is set for 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Apr. 24, 2023  

"Pennsylvanian's just love nostalgia," said Ronald M. Vastola, one of the organizers of Revolution Superfest, a pop culture exposition that hosts events throughout Central Pennsylvania.

According to Vastola, a lot of folks in Pennsylvania are collectors and still have that favorite childhood lunchbox and comic book in their possession.

If you're starting to get a little bit nostalgic by reading this article, the Revolution Superfest might be a fix to satisfy your cravings.

Up to 100 exhibitor spaces will showcase anything retro, from DVD's, CD's, video games, posters, books, magazines, comics, trading cards, art, jewelry, figurines, dolls, board games and lunchboxes. The public can even bring their own collectibles to the event, because in addition to vendors selling merchandise, they will be buying and trading items as well.

The expo will feature numerous actors from movies, television shows and musical theatre, including cast members from the 1982 musical comedy-dram film Annie, and American singer and actress Andrea McArdle, best known for originating the role in the Broadway musical Annie.

The celebrities and thousands of retro items will strike a chord with baby boomers, but the expo will also have a more modern theme as well, including a cosplay costume contest.

"There's going to be something for everyone," Vastola added.

A host of information about additional attractions are available online by visiting the website, www.RevolutionSuperfest.com

If you go

9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6 inside The Conference Center at Central Penn College, 600 College Hill Rd, Summerdale. Cost $20 early bird admission (9 a.m. to 11 a.m), $15 general admission (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), $10 happy hour admission (3 p.m. to 5 p.m.).



